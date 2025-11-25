Devtraco Plus Wins Tourism Developer Award for Pelican Hotel

Devtraco Plus has been named Indigenous Tourism Investment Developer of the Year at the 2025 National Tourism Awards, with judges recognising The Pelican Hotel as a pioneering model in Ghana’s hospitality sector.

The award was presented on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre during a ceremony themed Celebrating Ghanaian Ingenuity and Excellence in Tourism: The Black Star Experience.

The Pelican Hotel operates as Ghana’s first hotel investment development, allowing individuals to purchase hotel units and earn income through a shared revenue model. This approach has created new pathways for property investment while expanding the country’s tourism infrastructure.

According to the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the recognition reflects Devtraco Plus’ commitment to quality development and strategic contributions to the tourism ecosystem. The company has established itself as a significant player in luxury real estate and hospitality investment.

The awards ceremony featured several major announcements for Ghana’s tourism sector. Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo called for greater use of technology and artificial intelligence to enhance visitor experiences, suggesting AI-driven platforms could offer personalised travel recommendations, real-time language translation, and intelligent route planning.

GTA Chief Executive Officer Maame Afua Houadjeto unveiled plans for the Experience Ghana App, a digital platform where tourists can browse, book, and pay for services. International users will access immersive virtual reality features allowing remote exploration of Ghanaian attractions. She also announced a master training module designed to improve service delivery across hotels, restaurants, tour operations, and events.

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Houadjeto revealed that the GTA is partnering with the United States Embassy, Canadian High Commission, Mexican High Commission, and other diplomatic missions to organise official watch parties across all 16 regions during the tournament.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie encouraged hospitality stakeholders to elevate service quality and create experiences that encourage visitors to return. She emphasised that reimagining service delivery remains essential for building a globally competitive hospitality sector.

The National Tourism Awards celebrate individuals and organisations whose work continues to advance Ghana’s tourism and hospitality industry. This year’s ceremony recognised achievements across multiple categories within the sector.

Devtraco Plus expressed appreciation to the GTA for acknowledging the vision behind The Pelican Hotel and stated its commitment to continuing innovative developments in real estate and hospitality.