deVere CEO Warns UK Tax Raid Imminent in November Budget

Financial advisor Nigel Green is urging individuals with UK assets to take immediate action, issuing a final alert ahead of the government’s Autumn Budget. The chief executive of deVere Group says delays now could leave investors exposed to likely tax increases on capital and pensions.

According to Green, Chancellor Rachel Reeves is politically cornered by high borrowing costs and low economic growth. This follows a recent Institute for Fiscal Studies report indicating the Treasury may need to find an additional £22 billion to rebuild its fiscal buffers. “This isn’t about political preference, it’s arithmetic,” Green stated, attributing the pressure to record debt servicing costs and extensive spending commitments.

He suggests the government’s need for revenue will inevitably target asset holders. “The Treasury will go where the money is: capital, property, investment income and pensions,” he added. Market signals like a nervous gilt market and a pressured sterling underscore this fiscal anxiety ahead of the November 26 announcement.

Green warns that changes to capital gains tax, dividend allowances, and pension reliefs are not just possible but probable. He points to ministers carefully avoiding categorical assurances as a clear signal of intent. The psychological impact, he argues, could damage fragile confidence and discourage investment, ultimately harming long-term growth.

History offers a clear lesson according to the deVere CEO. He notes that every modern period of British fiscal strain has seen retirement savings and wealth accumulation targeted first, often framed as fairness but driven by revenue needs.

His advice is unequivocal: act now. “Waiting until after the Budget to react will be too late,” Green concluded, recommending individuals maximise allowances and restructure investments with professional guidance. He believes we are entering a higher tax era where preparation is the only defense against steady wealth erosion.