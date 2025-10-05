Development Leaders Push Border Modernization to Unlock African Trade Potential

The trucks still line up for hours at African border crossings, drivers sometimes waiting days to clear customs checkpoints that haven’t fundamentally changed in decades. It’s a familiar scene that development leaders gathering in Abidjan say represents billions of dollars in lost economic activity and a major barrier to the continent’s ambitious free trade goals.

At the sixth Africa Resilience Forum, which concluded this week in Côte d’Ivoire, policymakers and international organization heads renewed calls for transforming border infrastructure through digitization and streamlined processes. The discussions centered on how modernized borders could accelerate implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which has created a potential single market of 1.3 billion people across 49 ratifying countries as of January 2025.

During a panel discussion on regional integration and trade as pathways to peace, speakers emphasized that current border systems actively undermine the AfCFTA’s promise. Mohammed Abdiker, Chief of Staff at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), argued that establishing single digitized checkpoints between countries could significantly reduce delays while improving both trade efficiency and regional stability.

“The ideal is to have a single border post between countries. If we were to have strong infrastructure like that, it would help facilitate trade,” Abdiker explained, pointing to practical experience the IOM has gained through cross border projects. He cited a single border post initiative between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda that showed encouraging results before losing momentum, and a newer collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) establishing similar infrastructure between the Central African Republic and Cameroon.

But infrastructure alone won’t solve the problem, according to Abdiker. Political commitment remains the critical missing ingredient in many cases. “We must all work together, advocating to our governments on the importance of the movement of goods and people for a more integrated management of our borders,” he urged forum participants. “Not only for customs duties, but also for science and technology.”

It’s a telling observation. The technical solutions for faster, more transparent border crossings exist and have been proven in various pilot projects across the continent. What’s often lacking is the sustained political will to implement them at scale, particularly when border inefficiencies generate revenue for officials through informal fees or when governments prioritize security concerns over trade facilitation.

Magdalene Dagoseh, Liberia’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, offered a more forceful argument for why digitization should become a priority. Beyond efficiency gains, she framed digital border systems as anti corruption tools that could transform governance at crossing points.

“As well as having a single border post at each of our borders, we will need to digitize border services,” Dagoseh said. “This is a solution for controlling not only the movement of people, but also commercial goods. By digitizing the various border points, we can fight corruption. We know how many people have left or entered, and this prevents other problems.”

The corruption dimension can’t be overstated. Traders across Africa routinely report paying multiple informal fees at border crossings, costs that get passed to consumers and make African goods less competitive both regionally and globally. Digital systems that create transparent, auditable records of border transactions could eliminate many opportunities for such rent seeking, though implementing them requires confronting entrenched interests that benefit from current opacity.

The African Development Bank Group has been financing infrastructure specifically designed to address these bottlenecks. The bank supports several One Stop Border Post (OSBP) projects aimed at simplifying customs procedures and reducing transport delays. Projects in East and West Africa, including posts between Tanzania and Kenya, and a juxtaposed checkpoint between Benin and Togo, are already operational, demonstrating that the model can work when properly resourced and politically supported.

Yet even with these successes, the scale of the challenge remains daunting. Africa has thousands of kilometers of land borders, many crossing through remote areas where basic infrastructure remains inadequate. Building modern border facilities with digital systems requires significant capital investment at a time when many African governments face competing fiscal pressures.

Ziad Hamoui, who leads the Borderless Alliance, a private sector initiative promoting regional trade in West Africa, raised another complication that official discussions sometimes overlook. Formal trade represents only part of what actually crosses African borders.

“There is formal trade, but also informal trade, not to mention illicit trade and smuggling,” Hamoui noted. “Today, the volume of trade in the informal sector is higher than in the formal sector. So if you don’t know what’s going on at the borders, you won’t know how to manage it.”

His point highlights a tension inherent in border modernization efforts. While governments naturally focus on formalizing trade flows and collecting duties, millions of small scale traders operate in informal networks that may not easily transition to digital systems requiring documentation and formal registration. How modernization initiatives accommodate or integrate these informal traders will significantly impact whether new infrastructure actually increases overall trade or simply reroutes it.

The forum discussions also framed border infrastructure as a peacebuilding tool, not just an economic one. The Africa Resilience Forum runs from October 1 to 3, 2025, bringing together stakeholders from across the humanitarian development and peace nexus to explore prevention strategies. In this context, efficient borders that facilitate legal trade and transparent movement can reduce smuggling networks that often fund armed groups and create opportunities for cooperation between neighboring states.

The AfCFTA, launched in January 2021, represents Africa’s most ambitious economic integration project. It aims to boost intra African trade, which currently accounts for a relatively small percentage of the continent’s total trade compared to regional trade within Europe, Asia, or North America. Poor border infrastructure consistently ranks among the top barriers preventing African businesses from accessing regional markets.

Success stories do exist. The East African Community has implemented several OSBPs that have demonstrably reduced crossing times and transport costs. Rwanda, in particular, has invested heavily in trade facilitation infrastructure and digital customs systems, positioning itself as a regional hub. These examples prove the concept works when there’s committed leadership and adequate resources.

What remains unclear is whether the momentum from forums like this one in Abidjan will translate into scaled implementation across the continent. Development banks can finance infrastructure, international organizations can provide technical assistance, and the private sector can demonstrate demand. But ultimately, national governments must prioritize border modernization, allocate domestic resources to complement international financing, and most critically, maintain political support through inevitable implementation challenges.

For the AfCFTA to achieve its potential of transforming African economies through increased regional trade, the infrastructure enabling that trade must match the ambition of the policy framework. Right now, there’s a significant gap between the free trade area that exists on paper and the physical reality of borders where trucks still wait in long queues, informal fees remain common, and outdated procedures prevent the efficient movement of goods and people.

The leaders gathering in Abidjan understand these challenges. Whether their renewed calls for investment and political commitment generate the sustained action needed to overcome them will determine if the AfCFTA becomes a transformative force for African development or remains largely aspirational. The technical solutions exist. The economic case is clear. What’s needed now is execution at a scale the continent hasn’t previously achieved in cross border infrastructure development.