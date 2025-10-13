Development Banks Push Private Investment for Northern Nigeria Farms

The African Development Bank, in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme and the International Food Policy Research Institute, has released a new study urging coordinated and innovative investments to strengthen food security and unlock the agricultural potential of northern Nigeria. The report arrives as the region struggles to recover from years of conflict that devastated what was once considered the country’s breadbasket.

Launched on the margins of the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, the report emphasizes the need for sustained, evidence based investment to rebuild livelihoods and drive inclusive agricultural transformation in regions affected by fragility and conflict. It’s titled “Investing in Innovative Food Systems Solutions in Challenging Contexts,” and it offers what the organizations describe as a roadmap for revitalizing agriculture in areas where insurgency and instability have disrupted farming for over a decade.

The report identifies several priority crops that could form the backbone of agricultural recovery: sorghum, millet, maize, wheat, cowpeas, soybeans, groundnuts, and tomatoes. These aren’t random selections. They represent crops suited to northern Nigeria’s climate and soil conditions while also having strong market demand both domestically and regionally. Getting production of these staples back to pre conflict levels could significantly improve food security.

What makes this report different from previous assessments is its emphasis on moving beyond emergency aid toward sustainable recovery. The three organizations argue that while humanitarian assistance remains necessary in some areas, the focus must shift toward market led solutions, climate smart agriculture, and public private partnerships. Food systems in these fragile contexts aren’t broken, they say, but unfinished, requiring investment to complete rather than charity to sustain.

Government officials attending the launch emphasized several practical priorities. Minister of Agriculture Senator Abubakar Kyari and Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II both highlighted the importance of local storage solutions, value chain strengthening, and private sector investment to drive long term resilience. Their involvement signals that traditional and governmental leadership recognize the stakes involved in getting agriculture functioning again.

Abdul Kamara, the African Development Bank’s Nigeria Director General, indicated that reviving agriculture is crucial for food sovereignty, job creation, and economic stability. That’s particularly true in northern Nigeria, where agriculture traditionally employed the majority of the population. When farming collapsed due to insecurity, it didn’t just create food shortages; it eliminated livelihoods for millions and forced mass displacement.

Dr. Steven Were Omamo from IFPRI added that evidence based investments could maximize impact and resilience. The emphasis on evidence matters because agricultural development efforts often fail when they’re based on assumptions rather than data about what actually works in specific contexts. The report attempts to provide that evidence base for northern Nigeria specifically.

The African Development Bank’s agricultural portfolio in Nigeria currently stands at close to $900 million, channelled through flagship initiatives such as the Special Agro Industrial Processing Zones and the National Agriculture Growth Scheme. These programs support productivity, value addition, and market access across the country’s agricultural sector, with plans to expand the SAPZ program to additional states.

The Special Agro Industrial Processing Zones concept is particularly interesting. Rather than just helping farmers grow more crops, the zones integrate agricultural production with processing and manufacturing. Farmers can sell to processors located within the same zone, reducing transportation costs and post harvest losses while creating additional jobs in processing and packaging. It’s an attempt to build complete value chains rather than just boosting farm output.

Northern Nigeria’s agricultural crisis stems from more than just conflict, though that’s been the primary driver. Climate change has made rainfall patterns less predictable, affecting planting seasons and yields. Infrastructure that was already inadequate before the insurgency has deteriorated further. Markets that connected farmers to buyers have been disrupted. Credit systems that farmers relied on collapsed. Rebuilding requires addressing all these interconnected problems simultaneously.

The report’s emphasis on private sector involvement reflects a recognition that government and aid agencies alone can’t finance the scale of investment needed. Private companies bring not just capital but also market connections, technical expertise, and efficiency incentives that can accelerate recovery. However, attracting private investment to conflict affected areas remains challenging given security concerns and higher perceived risks.

One promising development is that security has improved significantly in many parts of northern Nigeria over the past two years. Areas that were too dangerous for farming just a few years ago are now seeing farmers return to their fields. That creates opportunities for investments in seeds, fertilizer, equipment, storage, and processing that wouldn’t have been viable when insurgents controlled territory.

The crops identified in the report also offer export potential. West Africa imports significant quantities of wheat, rice, and other staples that northern Nigeria could potentially produce competitively. Soybeans and groundnuts have strong demand in regional and international markets. Developing export oriented production could bring foreign exchange while creating jobs, but it requires quality standards, reliable supply, and market access infrastructure.

Climate smart agriculture techniques mentioned in the report become increasingly important as rainfall patterns shift. This includes improved seed varieties that mature faster or tolerate drought better, water conservation techniques, integrated pest management, and farming practices that build soil health. Helping farmers adopt these methods requires training, demonstration farms, and access to the necessary inputs.

The challenge of food insecurity extends beyond northern Nigeria, of course. The Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis conducted in November 2024 projected that 33 million people in Nigeria will face food insecurity by August 2025. That staggering number underscores why rebuilding agricultural production in the north matters so urgently. The region historically supplied food to other parts of the country, and its recovery is essential to national food security.

For the recommendations to translate into actual change, several things need to happen. Security must continue improving so farmers can work without fear. Infrastructure investments in roads, electricity, and irrigation must materialize. Financial institutions need to resume lending to agricultural businesses in the region. Government policies must create enabling environments for private investment. And all the players involved, from development banks to government agencies to private companies to farmers themselves, need to coordinate rather than work at cross purposes.

The report provides a framework, but implementation will determine whether northern Nigeria’s agriculture actually revives. Past efforts have sometimes foundered on coordination failures, corruption, or simply the overwhelming complexity of rebuilding in conflict affected areas. Whether this initiative proves different will become clear over the next few years as investments either flow or don’t, and as farmers either return to sustainable production or remain dependent on aid.