Development Bank Partners with Agricultural Research Group on Africa Food Security

The Islamic Development Bank and CGIAR agricultural research consortium unveiled expanded collaboration efforts to transform Africa’s food systems during a high-level session at the Africa Food Systems Forum in Dakar, Senegal.

The September 2 partnership showcase brought together government representatives, research leaders, and development experts to demonstrate how science-driven solutions and strategic financing can address food security challenges across the continent.

The Africa Food Systems Forum ran from August 31 to September 5, 2025, hosting over 6,000 stakeholders from across Africa and international development organizations. The IsDB-CGIAR session focused on “Supporting Food System Transformations: Accelerating Impact through Innovation and Partnership” to highlight collaborative approaches to agricultural development.

Six major CGIAR research centers participated in the session, including the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, International Livestock Research Institute, and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture. These organizations demonstrated research applications spanning climate-smart agriculture, livestock systems, and crop diversification initiatives.

Senegal’s Ministry of Agriculture opened the session with remarks emphasizing the urgency of building resilient food systems across the region. Uganda’s government shared experiences from its Local Economic Growth Support Program, illustrating how strategic partnerships can drive community-based agricultural transformation.

The collaboration addresses critical gaps in agricultural technology transfer and scaling across Africa. Panel discussions focused on investment needs for deploying research innovations in key value chains including millet, sorghum, potato production, and livestock management systems.

CGIAR research centers have been working to improve agricultural productivity for smallholder farmers, who produce over 70% of food consumed in many African countries. The partnership with IsDB aims to accelerate the deployment of proven technologies through enhanced financing mechanisms and government alignment.

Central themes included climate-resilient farming practices, youth engagement in agricultural value chains, and strengthening regional food trade networks. The session addressed how multilateral financing can support scaling successful innovations beyond pilot project phases.

Leaders from ICRISAT, the International Potato Center, and the International Livestock Research Institute participated in panel discussions examining the transformative potential of strategic partnerships in agricultural development.

The forum’s timing coincides with growing recognition that Africa’s agricultural transformation requires coordinated action across research institutions, development banks, and national governments. Recent continental initiatives have emphasized food system resilience and sustainability as key development priorities.

Expected outcomes from the partnership discussions include strengthened government commitments to supporting food system innovation, increased awareness of successful agricultural models, and enhanced momentum for engaging young people in agribusiness opportunities.

The collaboration reflects broader efforts to bridge the gap between agricultural research and practical implementation across Africa’s diverse farming systems. Both organizations emphasized the importance of aligning international support with national agricultural priorities and local community needs.