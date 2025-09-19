Developer Rejects Land Grab Claims at Accra’s CMB Market

Original Embossment Company Limited has dismissed accusations of unlawful land acquisition at Accra’s CMB Abuja Market, asserting its legal right to a state-owned property leased through proper channels.

The controversy erupted following protests this week by traders and transport operators who accused private developers of forcing them onto the streets, creating safety concerns in one of the capital’s busiest commercial areas.

In a detailed response issued Friday, Original Embossment maintained that the disputed land belongs to the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) under the Ministry of Transport and has been legally subdivided among multiple entities. The company claims it holds a valid 50-year lease agreement signed in 2008, with endorsements from the Lands Commission, GRDA, and other regulatory bodies.

Klottey-Korle MP Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has called for the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate the alleged takeover, while Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey has assured traders that no developer would seize their lorry station.

The land dispute centers on allegations that developers are encroaching on property designated for market activities and transport services. Original Embossment countered these claims by referencing Parliamentary Hansard records from July 1, 2021, which allegedly document the multi-party lease arrangements involving Ghana Cocoa Board, National Investment Bank, and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

According to the company’s statement, tensions escalated when traders reported the matter to police after construction activities began. Original Embossment presented documentation to authorities while alleging that traders failed to provide supporting documents and subsequently abandoned legal proceedings.

The developers attempted to ease concerns by proposing modern shop construction for affected traders upon project completion. However, they claim this olive branch has been distorted to create negative publicity against their operations.

The company characterized the dispute as lawful ownership versus unlawful encroachment rather than a socioeconomic conflict. They emphasized that traders were temporary occupants who previously paid ground rent until arrangements were discontinued in 2017.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union organized demonstrations involving drivers, traders, and market women who accused private developers of land encroachment with railway authority backing.

Market dynamics in urban Accra have intensified pressure on commercial spaces as the city’s population grows. The CMB area serves as a crucial transport hub connecting various parts of the capital, making land use decisions particularly significant for economic activity.

Original Embossment urged media outlets and the public to avoid sensationalized reporting, calling for evidence-based discourse on property rights. The company stressed that Ghana cannot build an orderly society if legal processes are replaced by mob action and misinformation.

The Ghana Railway Development Authority, established in 2008 under the Railways Act (Act 779), operates as the regulatory body for railway-related activities nationwide. The authority’s mandate includes promoting railway development and managing suburban rail systems across Ghana.

This dispute reflects broader challenges in Ghana’s urban development as commercial interests compete for prime locations in Accra’s expanding metropolitan area. Resolution of such conflicts requires careful balance between private investment and public access to essential services.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between formal property rights and informal commercial arrangements that have evolved over decades in Ghana’s urban centers.