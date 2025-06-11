Dettol Named Ghana’s Antiseptic Brand of the Year at the 2025 National FMCG Summit & Awards

Dettol, a flagship antiseptic brand under Reckitt, has been recognized as the Antiseptic Brand Of The Year at the recent National FMCG Summit & Awards.

In further recognition, Mr. Ali Tariq, Country Manager for Reckitt Ghana, was honored with the Excellence In Leadership Award at the same event.

These recognitions highlight Dettol’s long-standing commitment to promoting everyday hygiene and germs prevention in Ghanaian households, as well as Mr. Tariq’s strategic leadership in advancing Reckitt’s purpose-led approach to health and hygiene.

The Antiseptic Brand of the Year award recognises Dettol’s efforts to promote public health and hygiene across Ghana. Dettol has remained a household essential in Ghana for decades, providing reliable antiseptic solutions to protect families from harmful germs. The brand’s recognition as Antiseptic Brand of the Year demonstrates its ongoing relevance, trustworthiness, and impact in public health.

Mr. Ali Tariq’s “Excellence In Leadership Award” highlights his strategic vision and guidance in driving Dettol’s mission and Reckitt’s growth in the Ghanaian market. His leadership has been central to ensuring that Dettol continues to meet the evolving needs of consumers while maintaining its high standards of quality and impact.

“We are extremely honored to receive these recognitions from the National FMCG Summit & Awards,” said Ali Tariq, Country Manager for Reckitt Ghana. “The Antiseptic Brand of The Year award is a testament to the trust Ghanaians place in Dettol every day to protect their health. It depicts our pledge to deliver effective hygiene solutions. Personally, being awarded the Excellence in Leadership is a humbling experience that represents the hard work of our entire team at Reckitt Ghana.These awards motivate us to continue enhancing the well-being of every Ghanaian household.”

The National FMCG Summit & Awards brought together key figures from the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods sector to celebrate brands and individuals who are driving progress and impact across the consumer goods space. For Reckitt, this recognition shows the company’s ongoing investment in improving access to quality health and hygiene solutions throughout the country.