Detroit Bishop Faces Backlash After Rebuking Church Member’s Donation

Bishop Marvin Winans of Detroit’s Perfecting Church sparked widespread criticism after a viral video showed him publicly scolding a congregation member for donating $1,235 instead of the requested $2,000 during a Sunday fundraising service. The 40-second clip, recorded October 19 and shared across social media platforms, has reignited debate about church fundraising practices and pastoral leadership.

The incident involved Roberta McCoy, who came forward with her son during the church’s “Day of Giving” fundraiser, announcing she would contribute “$1,000 plus $235” toward the building fund. Winans had specifically called for members to donate “$1,000 plus $1,000,” a phrasing many congregants understood to mean two separate thousand-dollar donations totaling $2,000.

When McCoy acknowledged her contribution fell short, the Grammy-winning gospel singer didn’t hide his disappointment. “You’re not listening to what I’m saying. If you have $1,000 plus $1,000…,” he said. McCoy offered to bring the remaining $800 later, but Winans responded sharply, according to multiple witnesses who shared the footage.

The exchange occurred during a fundraising push for Perfecting Church’s new building on 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue, a construction project that began in 2002 but remains incomplete after repeated delays and even a lawsuit with the City of Detroit that was settled in 2023. Video footage shows attendees shifting uncomfortably while the woman, dressed in white with a young boy beside her, stood silently through the exchange.

The clip was later edited from the church’s official YouTube livestream, but not before it spread rapidly across Instagram, Threads, and X, where it drew tens of thousands of views and hundreds of comments. Social media users overwhelmingly criticized the moment, with one commenter on Threads noting, “Today at Perfecting Church of Detroit, Bishop Marvin Winans scolded a member for giving $1,200 instead of $2,000. This was a fundraising service for a new building on 7 Mile and Woodward that has been under construction since 2002. There are layoffs and business closing happening weekly, but this is the attitude of so many pastors.”

Winans, 65, is one of the most recognizable figures in gospel music and a member of the legendary Winans family. He founded Perfecting Church from a small Bible study in 1989, growing it into one of Detroit’s most prominent congregations. Known for his powerful voice and straightforward preaching, Winans has occasionally drawn controversy for his strict tone, with supporters describing him as “old-school and unfiltered” while critics argue his approach sometimes crosses into humiliation rather than correction.

The controversy highlights a growing tension in American megachurches between traditional pastoral authority and modern expectations about how spiritual leaders should guide their congregations. Similar incidents have affected other prominent pastors recently, including Pastor Keion Henderson, who faced backlash in 2024 for publicly embarrassing a member during service and later apologized, and gospel singer Marvin Sapp, who defended his request for $40,000 in donations after instructing ushers to “close the doors” during an offering.

Many commenters online referenced biblical principles about giving, particularly 2 Corinthians 9:7, which emphasizes that giving should come from the heart without compulsion. One social media user wrote, “The woman gave what she could. That’s all God ever asked of any of us. Shame on anyone who can’t see that.”

Observers expect Winans may address the backlash directly in an upcoming sermon, something he’s done before when facing controversy. A measured explanation or apology could reshape the narrative, but silence may allow public criticism to define the moment.

The incident has become part of a broader conversation about church finances, congregational expectations, and the balance between accountability and compassion in ministry leadership. For longtime supporters, Winans remains a pillar of Detroit’s gospel legacy. For critics, this clip underscores what they see as a disconnect between modern congregations and traditional authority, particularly during economically challenging times.