DESTIN D’ENTREPRENEUR The new flagship show hosted by ELOÏNE BARRY

A weekly show produced by 7INFO, celebrating the Africa that builds

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 8 June 2026-/ African Media Agency(AMA)/- 7INFO launches on Monday, June 8th, its new business segment and a bold digital offering — a new website and mobile application. At the heart of this launch: Destin d’entrepreneur avec Eloïne Barry, a weekly interview show conducted in French, dedicated to entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders across francophone Africa.

For five years, 7INFO has established itself as one of the most-watched channels in Côte d’Ivoire. With this launch, the channel takes a new editorial step by giving African business the prominence it deserves in the media landscape. Five shows make up the new economics segment: Destin d’entrepreneur, Vestiaire Stratégique, Jeune Entrepreneur, Le Journal de la Tech et de l’IA and Eco Conso.

Every Monday, Destin d’entrepreneur features a long-form interview with an entrepreneur or business leader from the continent: their journey, their turning point, their impact on the ground, their convictions. The show is broadcast in French on 7INFO and available on replay via YouTube, the 7INFO website and mobile app.

Eloïne Barry hosts and co-created the show. Founder and CEO of African Media Agency (AMA), a pan-African public relations consultancy, she brings a perspective that is hard to find on screen: as uncommon as it is for a PR firm founder to step in front of the camera and host a show of this scope, that dual role gives her a distinctive credibility — she speaks to her guests as a fellow entrepreneur, peer to peer.

Destin d’entrepreneur is a direct expression of AMA’s vision: to be at the heart of the business conversations shaping the continent, to showcase an inspiring Africa, and to contribute to greater representation of francophone Africa in international economic media.

“ Francophone Africa is profoundly under-represented in major business media. The entrepreneurial stories of this continent exist, they are remarkable, and they deserve to be amplified. With Destin d’entrepreneur, I wanted to shine a light on my peers, to talk business, to talk journeys, to talk truth. ” – Eloïne Barry, Founder & CEO of African Media Agency

Note to the editors

Show: Destin d’entrepreneur avec Eloïne Barry

Language: French

Channel: 7INFO — Canal+ Afrique 7 — TNT N°7 — www.7info.ci

Broadcast: Every Monday from 8 June 2026

Available on: YouTube · 7INFO mobile app · www.7info.ci

Press contact: [email protected]

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Destin d’entrepreneur

About African Media Agency (AMA)

AMA is an award-winning, women-owned and led, pan-African communications agency and strategic market entry partner, helping organizations navigate and succeed across African markets and beyond.

AMA combines on-the-ground intelligence with strategic communications to support market entry, shape policy conversations, and drive outcomes across awareness, reputation, and growth.

﻿Through an integrated approach spanning public relations, reputation management, crisis preparedness, digital communications, and content, AMA delivers campaigns that influence perception and unlock opportunities with key stakeholders.

With expertise across sectors including finance, health, science, technology, and agriculture, AMA translates complex topics into clear strategies, ensuring clients are not only visible but also well positioned to lead.

Headquartered in Abidjan, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban, Accra, and New York, and a presence in over 30 African markets, AMA combines continental reach with strong local insight.

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