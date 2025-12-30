DESKI: The new voice of Ghana’s musical evolution

In the vibrant heart of Ghana’s music scene, a new name is echoing through speakers and playlists—DESKI, born Derrick Nana Yaw Odai.

His sound is not just music; it’s a cultural conversation, a rhythmic bridge between tradition and modernity.

DESKI is the artistE who dares to blend the soulful depth of Highlife, the infectious energy of Afrobeats, and the fiery pulse of Dancehall into one seamless experience.

From the bustling streets of Accra to the global Afrobeats stage, DESKI’s journey is fueled by passion and purpose.

His music tells stories of ambition, resilience, love, and everyday life stories that every Ghanaian can relate to.

With lyrics that feel authentic and beats that move the soul, DESKI is redefining what it means to be a Ghanaian artist in a global era.

His debut single, “Akata Girl,” is already making waves across digital platforms, signaling the arrival of a fresh, versatile talent.

Signed to Shark Music Records in 2025, DESKI is not just chasing trends; he’s creating a legacy. His versatility allows him to collaborate across genres, making him a dynamic force in the industry.

DESKI represents a new generation—artists who honour Ghana’s rich musical heritage while pushing boundaries to reach international heights.

DESKI is more than an artiste; he’s a movement, a sound that carries the heartbeat of the nation into the future.