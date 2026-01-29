dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn let sparks fly in latest single ‘Détente’

dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn craft the perfect peace treaty between genres with ‘Détente’ – a classic born when the ruggedness of Reggae meets the elegance of Neo-Soul with a hint of Afrobeats, and the story behind it is just as compelling. ‘Détente’ is available on all streaming platforms worldwide here: https://snd.click/nzww

Some things in life are born out of sheer serendipity, and such is the case for ‘Détente’: “I met Desh at a live showcase,” Ave Lynn recalls. “The organizer invited me on stage to improvise when Desh was doing his set. That was our first encounter, but I could feel the synergy. The magic of that moment is what sparked our first collaboration.” The result is a timeless yet refreshingly contemporary track that feels like it was always meant to exist.

It is this strong sense of connection that brings dESH.DUBS’ latest collaboration to life, creating an intimate and uplifting musical procession that draws meaning from the title. “‘Détente’ is about finding peace after conflict… in love, in life, and within ourselves.” dESH.DUBS says, a fitting metaphor for a release that explores the intricacies of a relationship that continues to hold its ground after a series of storms.

Through her silken harmonies, Ave Lynn’s soulful vocals reflect the quiet triumph of reconciliation while dESH.DUBS completes the other half of the equation with his conscious lyricism and rhythmic depth. What follows is a vibrant blend of cultures and genres that transforms into a beautiful soundscape, radiating the warmth of peace and purpose.

dESH.DUBS continues to push the boundaries of reggae, merging global influences into a sound that resonates with both heart and intellect. This time, he’s joined by Evelien Scheers, better known as Ave Lynn, whose soulful depth and expressive presence elevate the release. Or as he puts it: “Collaborating with Ave Lynn brought that message to life with warmth and authenticity.”

With performances that span the GelreDome, Tivoli, and Dutch Radio 3FM, Ave Lynn has built a reputation for emotional clarity and vocal richness. Her debut Inf-produced EP, “Unfolding Stories – Chapter One” (2024), is a testament to this. The project showcased her Neo‑Soul, Jazz, and Hip‑Hop sensibilities, a blend she has perfected with her latest EP, “Fragments of Growth” (2025), produced by Jordan River Banks of Killah Priest/Wu‑Tang acclaim.

‘Détente’ is more than a collaboration, it is a reminder to pause, exhale, and reconnect with the rhythms of unity. Together, dESH.DUBS and Ave Lynn have crafted a piece that speaks in the universal language of peace and understanding.