Derrick Kohn Reflects on Delayed Black Stars Journey

Union Berlin defender Derrick Kohn has opened up about the frustrations and eventual fulfillment that marked his path to representing Ghana at senior level. The journey to his Black Stars debut proved far more complicated than the German born player anticipated when he first considered switching international allegiance.

The 25 year old left back received FIFA clearance in November 2025, three years after head coach Otto Addo first approached him about representing Ghana. Kohn initially declined the invitation, insisting he was not yet ready for the challenge of international football. That hesitation set in motion a prolonged wait that tested his patience and resolve.

Kohn earned his first Black Stars call up for September 2025 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali but could not participate due to incomplete documentation. Otto Addo confirmed before the Mali match that they were still awaiting FIFA approval, forcing Kohn to watch from the sidelines as his teammates battled for qualification points.

The bureaucratic delays proved particularly difficult for a player eager to contribute. When he finally joined the squad for training in September, Kohn expressed pride and happiness at being with the team, even though he remained ineligible to play. The defender completed the traditional Black Stars initiation dance alongside fellow debutant Kwasi Sibo, entertaining teammates with his moves despite the uncertainty surrounding his playing status.

Kohn made his long awaited debut against Japan on November 14 in the Kirin Challenge Cup at Toyota Stadium in Aichi. Coach Otto Addo handed him a starting position at left back, partnering with fellow debutant goalkeeper Joseph Anang. Antoine Semenyo captained the team in the absence of senior players including Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey.

Ghana fell 2-0 to Japan in the friendly fixture, with the hosts capitalizing on defensive errors. The defeat offered valuable lessons for Kohn and the younger players as they continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Ghana had already secured automatic qualification from their group, making the Asian tour an opportunity to integrate new talent.

Many observers have drawn comparisons between Kohn and Kevin Prince Boateng, who brought energy and quality to Ghana’s national team during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The expectation is that Kohn can provide a long term solution to Ghana’s left back position, which has remained unsettled for years. His pace, tactical awareness, and experience in top level European football make him a standout option for the role.

Former Ghana Football Association Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara predicted that Kohn will permanently solve the team’s left back problems. The defender’s versatility and attacking flair have impressed coaches and analysts who believe he can become the most influential foreign born player for Ghana since Boateng’s era.

Kohn’s decision to represent Ghana came after careful consideration and personal growth. The three year gap between Addo’s initial approach and his eventual acceptance reflects the defender’s commitment to ensuring he was mentally and professionally prepared for international football. His journey from hesitation to debut demonstrates the complex emotions and practical challenges that accompany nationality switches in modern football.

The Black Stars continued their preparations with a second friendly against South Korea on November 18. For Kohn, the Asian tour represented the beginning of what he hopes will be a significant contribution to Ghana’s World Cup campaign and beyond. His debut marked the end of a frustrating wait and the start of a new chapter in his career.