Dermatologist Warns Skin Changes May Signal Breast Cancer Before Lumps Appear

Skin rashes and discoloration can indicate breast cancer months before lumps develop, according to Ghanaian dermatologist Dr Kofi Ansah Brifo, who is urging clinicians to investigate persistent skin changes more thoroughly.

Dr Brifo made the remarks during an appearance on Happy 98.9 FM’s Morning Show last Friday, explaining that inflammatory breast cancer often presents through dermatological symptoms that are mistakenly treated as eczema or fungal infections.

The dermatologist described cases where patients experienced itchy rashes, redness, thickened skin, or nipple changes that later proved to be aggressive forms of breast cancer. He emphasized that delayed diagnosis due to missed skin signs leads to poorer patient outcomes.

Dr Brifo stated that stubborn breast rashes failing to respond to standard treatment must be investigated further, calling early detection both life saving and skin saving.

The specialist also addressed complications from cancer treatments, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which can cause pigmentation changes, radiation burns, ulcers, and scarring. He stressed that recovery extends beyond tumor removal to include dermatologic and psychological care that helps women regain confidence and identity.

During the interview, Dr Brifo honored three Ghanaian oncology experts (Dr Dede, Dr Nsaful, and Professor Clegg Lamptey) for their contributions to breast cancer care in Ghana and Africa.

As part of Pink October, the international breast cancer awareness month, Dr Brifo announced that Skin Foundation Africa (SFA), the nonprofit he founded, is partnering with breast cancer foundations and public health institutions to provide free education programs on dermatological signs of breast cancer.

The initiative targets improved early detection and aims to prevent suffering caused by overlooked symptoms. Dr Brifo encouraged heightened clinical vigilance among primary care providers, nurses, and general practitioners.