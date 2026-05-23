Deputy Transport Minister Urges MMTL to Generate Revenue for More Buses

The Deputy Transport Minister, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has charged the management of Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) to ensure they generate enough funds to purchase more fleets of buses.

Madam Affo-Toffey said this is the only way the government will get revenue to purchase more buses for them to be able to perform effectively.

The Deputy Minister, who is also the member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, was speaking in an interview with Onua News during the commissioning and handing over of 100 buses to the MMTL in Accra today.

“We urged the MMTL to generate enough revenue internally so that it can procure more buses for them,” the deputy minister appealed.

The MP said, “When we took over, all the fleet of buses were for MMTL rotten, but these 100 buses will ease the congestion in Ghana.”

“Soon, another 100 buses will come, but we urged the MMTL to ensure good maintenance. We know they [MMTL] will maintain them effectively,” she assured.