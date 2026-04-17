Deputy Transport Minister Affo-Toffey inspects 100 new buses for MMTL

The government, on Thursday, April 16, 2026, inspected the 100 new Isuzu buses procured from Egypt to ease transport challenges in the country.

They are expected to be released to Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) to improve its fleet reliability.

The government delegation, led by the Deputy Transport Minister, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who inspected the buses on behalf of the sector minister, Joseph Bukari Nikpe.

Mr Bukari Nikpe has therefore given his deputy the oversight responsibility of the MMTL to ensure efficiency and its effectiveness on behalf of President John Mahama and the government.

Madam Affo-Toffey was accompanied by the Managing Director of MMTL, Kale Cesar Esq.; his deputy in charge of operations and technical, Haroun Apaw-Wiredu; staff of MMT; and the Ministry of Transport.

The 29-seater buses form part of a planned fleet of 300 vehicles expected to boost capacity, reduce congestion, and improve reliability within the public transport system.

The intervention comes amid growing pressure on the sector, with commuters facing long queues, rising fares, and frequent breakdowns of existing buses.

It is also inline with the government’s resetting agenda in the transport sector.

The full supply is 300 buses, but they would come in trenches of 100s till August 2026 when the final trench will arrive in Ghana.

Speaking to the management of MAC Ghana and the vendors of the buses in Egypt, the Deputy Transport Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Ghana for their patience with the government during the transport crisis; his minister, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, for his support and initiative to ensure the buses arrive; and the President, John Mahama, for having the courage to retool the MMTL.

“The trip to Egypt really went viral. That was when Ghanaians actually knew that the government was doing something like that. So, when I came, I told Ghanaians that hope was coming and that the president was retooling Metro Mass with a fleet of 300 buses. ”.

Madam Affo-Toffey said some people did not believe it because they thought it was one of those talks.

“People didn’t believe it. They downplayed it, so today is very important to me because the buses are here. Ghanaians will see and know that what the president promised, especially during the state of the nation address, he did mention that 300 buses were coming and that they were going to come in trenches,” she explained.

The Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, explained that apart from the 100, the remaining 200 will also come in trenches of two, July and August.

“I am very excited, and we thank Ghanaians that they were able to be patient waiting for this day. I know they have been suffering. There is a lot of congestion now. It’s not going to solve the problem entirely, but it is going to reduce the congestion that we are currently facing. ”.

Madam Affo-Toffey assured that “very soon, we will deploy the 100 buses to the various places to reduce the congestion. ”.

“I also want to thank the vendors (MAC Ghana) for working diligently to keep the timing because when we met, we told them that I was coming as deputy minister who has been sent by my bosses (transport minister and president) and that I was coming to give Ghanaians the message, and so we wouldn’t want a situation where it would be like one of those promises and would not deliver, but they did promise that it would be delivered on time, and low and behold, they kept their word,” she explained.

By Timothy Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana