Deputy NDC Women’s Organizer and MASLOC CEO Abigail Elom Mensah Visits NDC Canada Chapter to Address Diaspora Concerns

In a strategic move to strengthen party cohesion beyond Ghana’s borders, the Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Abigail Elom Akwambeah Mensah, paid a working visit to the NDC Canada Chapter in Montreal on December 20.

The engagement came at a crucial time, as some members of the diaspora chapter had expressed concerns about feeling sidelined following the party’s return to power. With humility and clarity, Madam Akwambeah addressed these sentiments, reaffirming the party’s deep appreciation for the sacrifices and consistent support of its members abroad.

She conveyed President John Dramani Mahama’s gratitude to the Canada Chapter, stressing that the diaspora remains a vital pillar of the NDC’s strength and international outreach. She further explained that this recognition informed key appointments, including that of Hon. Gyakye Quayson as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Hon. Clement Apaak as Deputy Minister for Education.

According to her, these strategic appointments are expected to advance the broader interests of the party and provide avenues through which the concerns and contributions of the Canada Chapter can be effectively channeled and supported.

Party members in Canada widely described the visit as timely and confidence-boosting, noting that her intervention helped ease tensions, restore trust, and re-energize the base.

From grassroots mobilization in Ghana to diplomatic engagement in the diaspora, Abigail Elom Akwambeah Mensah continues to exemplify leadership anchored in service, inclusiveness, and responsiveness—underscoring that lasting political success lies not only in winning elections, but in sustaining unity and cohesion within the party.