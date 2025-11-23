Deputy Minister’s Kyebi Water Claim Sparks Parliamentary Row

A controversy has erupted in Parliament after Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Yusif Sulemana alleged that residents of Kyebi in the Eastern Region once drank water from the same source as pigs.

The statement, made during a Friday debate on the impact of illegal mining, has triggered sharp criticism, calls for retraction, and a strong public response from Kyebi youth invoking historical records to counter the claim. The remark occurred when Sulemana, who is also National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole, was responding to issues raised concerning the worsening state of water bodies due to illegal mining activities.

Attempting to emphasize what he described as interventions by President John Dramani Mahama during his first term, Sulemana stated categorically that before Mahama’s administration acted, residents of Kyebi were drinking water with pigs. The comment immediately caused agitation on the floor, prompting Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh to rise on a point of order.

Annoh Dompreh described the statement as unfounded, offensive and disrespectful, insisting that such serious allegations must be backed by evidence. He argued that if the Deputy Minister could not substantiate his claims, he must withdraw the comment and apologize to the people of Kyebi and the entire Eastern Region.

“He made a definite statement. If he wants to stand by it, then he must provide evidence. Otherwise, the comment must be withdrawn and expunged from the records,” Annoh Dompreh stressed. The 1st Deputy Speaker subsequently ordered that the remark be removed from the official Parliamentary Hansard.

During the same debate, Annoh Dompreh renewed his call for weekly Parliamentary briefings on the illegal mining crisis, arguing that the situation has grown so dire that Parliament must receive consistent updates. He said only continuous reporting and transparency from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, security agencies and the Minerals Commission would ensure accountability and meaningful progress in the fight against illegal mining.

Outside Parliament, the Deputy Minister’s comments sparked an uproar in Kyebi, where youth groups and opinion leaders mobilized to set the record straight. In a strongly worded statement, the youth described the MP’s claim as false, malicious and a deliberate distortion of history meant to score political points.

They insisted that no period in Kyebi’s history supports the assertion that residents drank from water sources shared with animals. According to them, Kyebi has had a functional water treatment system since 1971, constructed under the Busia administration.

In 2014, the Mahama government expanded the existing facility to increase capacity. The youth argued it did not replace contaminated or shared water sources, as the MP suggested. They stated that a simple review of historical records would have prevented the Deputy Minister from making what they called an embarrassing and uninformed statement.

They further challenged Sulemana to consult the Ghana Statistical Service’s Multi Dimensional Poverty Index. According to them, a sectoral analysis would reveal that his own constituency faces some of the worst developmental challenges in the country, making his claim about Kyebi even more unfounded.

To reinforce their point, they outlined a timeline of water infrastructure projects in the Akyem Abuakwa enclave. They noted that former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2008 initiated the Koforidua Water Supply System through a mixed credit facility with KBC Bank, benefiting communities including Old Tafo, New Tafo, Kukurantumi, Suhyen, Jumapo and Anyinasin.

Later, in 2011, the Atta Mills administration expanded the project using a credit facility from Unicredit of Austria to include Kyebi, Apedwa and surrounding areas. They emphasized that former President Mahama never presented any water supply project for Kyebi to Parliament.

The youth concluded that the Deputy Minister’s remarks were not only false but also disrespectful to the Okyenhene, the people of Akyem Abuakwa and former President Akufo Addo, who hails from Kyebi. They maintained that such falsehoods weaken national unity and degrade the quality of political debate.

The controversy emerges against the backdrop of ongoing concerns about illegal mining’s impact on water resources across Ghana. In October 2025, the MP for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, disclosed that the Kyebi Water Treatment Plant had been rendered non operational for over three months due to pollution from illegal mining activities on the Birim River.

Dr Agyemang stated that the turbidity level of the Birim River had risen to 64,000 Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU), making it dangerously harmful and rendering the water untreatable. The acceptable limit is 500 NTU.

During his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee in February 2025, Sulemana highlighted alarming turbidity levels in major water bodies, with readings between 5,000 and 12,000 NTU far exceeding acceptable limits. He stressed that tackling illegal mining requires a collective national effort.

The Deputy Minister’s controversial remarks occurred during a broader parliamentary debate examining how illegal mining has devastated Ghana’s water resources. The incident reflects rising tensions over accountability and factual accuracy in discussions about the country’s environmental challenges.

Parliament has maintained focus on the illegal mining crisis throughout 2025, with multiple debates and committee hearings examining the impact on water bodies, agricultural land and forest reserves. The controversy over historical claims adds another dimension to ongoing efforts to address the environmental emergency.