Deputy Minister Reiterates Government’s Commitment to Digital Inclusion at 2025 Girls-in-ICT Climax in Wa ‎

The Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, on behalf of the Sector Minister, Hon. Samuel Nartey George (MP), has reaffirmed government’s commitment to empowering girls and women through digital skills development to ensure inclusive participation in Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

‎Speaking at the Climax of the 2025 National Girls-in-ICT Celebration held at the Franco Conference Hall in Wa, Upper West Region, the Deputy Minister, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu, (MP), said the programme forms a crucial part of government’s digital reset agenda aimed at equipping the youth—particularly girls—with essential ICT and STEM skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

‎Delivering the Minister’s speech, he noted that emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Metaverse, Coding, and Data Analytics are driving global economic growth, adding that Ghana must not be left behind. “Technologies and connectivity are rapidly transforming economies across the globe, and Ghana cannot afford to be an island,” he emphasized.

‎Highlighting the 2025 theme, “Girls in ICT for Inclusive Digital Transformation,” the Minister underscored the importance of ensuring that women and girls are active participants in the nation’s digital evolution. He disclosed that through the Girls-in-ICT Initiative, the Ministry trains 3,000 girls and 300 ICT/STEM teachers annually across three administrative regions, including girls with special needs to ensure inclusivity.

‎Since its adoption in 2012, the initiative has trained 17,981 girls and 1,792 ICT/STEM teachers, established 97 cyber labs, distributed 2,450 laptops, and refurbished several ICT laboratories for top-performing schools nationwide.

‎This year’s edition celebrated 1,000 girls who received two weeks of intensive training in Basic ICT, Web Development, Cybersecurity, Game and Animation Development, Machine Learning, and Coding. The best 100 girls and 10 top teachers were honoured with laptops and certificates, while trophies and cash prizes were presented to the top three performers. GIFEC also committed to refurbishing ICT laboratories in their respective schools.

‎Hon. Nartey George, through his representative, further announced the Ministry’s ongoing One Million Coders Programme, launched by the President to build youth capacity in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and other emerging digital skills. He called on parents, teachers, development partners, and the private sector to support the initiative to ensure sustainability and broader impact.

‎He expressed appreciation to the Ministry’s partners—MTN, American Tower Corporation (ATC), GIFEC, and GI-KACE—for their continuous support, adding that government remains resolute in its mission to make digital literacy a right and not a privilege.

