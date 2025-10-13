Deputy Minister of Communication Mohammed Adams Sukparu Emphasizes Role of Media in Africa’s Digital

The Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon Mohammed Adams Sukparu (MP), opened the 2025 West Africa Media Excellence Conference & Awards (WAMECA) in Accra, Ghana yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the Sector Minister, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, Hon. Sukparu praised the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) for hosting a platform that brings together media professionals, policymakers, and citizens to discuss the future of journalism and media in West Africa.

The conference theme, “Journalism and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in Africa,” resonated deeply with Hon. Sukparu, who emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in Africa’s digital transformation. He highlighted Ghana’s progress in establishing DPI systems, including the Ghana Card, mobile money interoperability, and the Ghana.gov platform, which have improved public service delivery and financial inclusion.

Hon. Sukparu stressed that technology alone is insufficient and must serve people, protect their rights, and bridge divides. Journalists play a vital role in this process, empowering citizens to understand and question new technologies. He emphasized that a strong, free, and ethical media is essential for digital democracy, ensuring technology remains a servant, not a master.

The Executive Director, Media Foundation West Africa Executive (MFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah, echoed these sentiments, noting that DPI systems are becoming the foundation of modern economies. However, he cautioned that technology must be accompanied by trust, transparency, inclusion, privacy, and human rights. Quality journalism is crucial in ensuring that digital ecosystems are fair, rights-respecting, and accountable.

Mr. Ebenezer Asiedu, Head of Division Democracy and Good Governance for ECOWAS, commended the MFWA for sustaining WAMECA and highlighted the strong partnership between ECOWAS and MFWA. He detailed key ECOWAS initiatives, including the West Africa unique identification program and the ECOWAS national biometric identity card, which aim to connect people and economies across the region.