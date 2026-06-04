Deputy Minister Inspects Q8 Mining Amid Galamsey Allegations

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, has undertaken a working visit to Q8 Mining Ventures in the Eastern Region to assess the company’s operations and strengthen engagement between the mining firm and its host communities.

The visit formed part of efforts by the Ministry to monitor mining activities and promote responsible resource development while ensuring that mining operations contribute positively to local economic growth.

During the tour, management of Q8 Mining Ventures briefed the Deputy Minister and his delegation on the company’s mining processes, regulatory compliance measures, and local content initiatives. The delegation was also taken through the firm’s operational procedures and community engagement programmes.

Alhaji Sulemana commended the company for its investment initiatives and the opportunities it has created for residents within its operational areas. He stressed the importance of maintaining strong partnerships between mining companies and local communities to ensure sustainable development and shared benefits.

The visit also provided an opportunity for Q8 Mining Ventures to address allegations circulating on social media and within some political circles that the company is engaged in illegal mining activities, commonly referred to as galamsey.

Management firmly denied the claims, insisting that all its operations are conducted legally under the supervision of relevant state regulatory bodies, including the Minerals Commission.

Chief Executive Officer of Q8 Mining Ventures, David Dakudzi, stated that the company possesses all the necessary licences and permits required for its exploration and mining activities.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to responsible and environmentally sustainable mining practices, noting that significant investments have been made in land reclamation, water resource protection, and community development projects.

According to him, the company employs modern mining techniques designed to minimise environmental impact, unlike illegal mining operations that often leave degraded lands and damaged ecosystems.

Community leaders from some of the company’s host areas also came to its defence, describing Q8 Mining Ventures as a responsible corporate entity that maintains open communication with traditional authorities and residents.

They noted that the company regularly engages communities on its activities and implements Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes aimed at improving livelihoods and supporting local development.

Management expressed confidence that ongoing collaboration with regulators, local authorities, and community stakeholders would continue to promote transparency and strengthen public trust in its operations.