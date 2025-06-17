Deputy finance minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko intervenes after Frankadua floods displace dozens

In a swift humanitarian response, Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has extended urgent support to flood victims in Frankadua, where torrential rains on Sunday night submerged 16 homes and displaced dozens of residents.

The floods, described by locals as the worst in recent memory, swept through the community, destroying farmlands, damaging personal property, and bringing daily life, including education, to a halt.

Many affected residents have taken temporary shelter in school classrooms.

Moved by the scale of devastation, Hon. Ampem Nyarko visited the affected area on Monday, June 16, 2025, to sympathize with victims and provide immediate assistance.

Accompanied by Teddy Addi Safori, Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the MP donated GHS 2,000 to each of the 16 affected households as an interim relief measure.

“I assure you of my unwavering commitment to help restore your lives and support recovery efforts,” the MP told victims. He also promised to champion the dredging of local waterways to prevent future occurrences.

NADMO has since begun a full assessment of the damage and is coordinating additional relief efforts. Meanwhile, District Chief Executive for Asougyaman Godwin Bobobee is mobilizing further local support, working closely with the MP to bring sustained relief to the community.

One affected resident, speaking anonymously, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the MP, saying, “His presence and support have brought us hope. This assistance will help us begin to rebuild our lives.”

The disaster has sparked renewed concerns about climate resilience and disaster preparedness in vulnerable communities like Frankadua. END.