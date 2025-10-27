Deputy Finance Minister Rallies Support for Ghana’s New Infrastructure Plan

Deputy Minister for Finance Thomas Nyarko Ampem has called on stakeholders to support the newly launched Ghana Infrastructure Plan (GIP), describing it as a defining step toward building a modern, connected, and resilient nation with three-decade development roadmap.

Speaking at the launch of the infrastructure plan, Nyarko Ampem reaffirmed government commitment to ensuring that the GIP becomes the cornerstone of Ghana’s infrastructure transformation agenda. He described the launch as a milestone marking a decisive step toward transforming the nation’s infrastructure landscape and accelerating sustainable, inclusive growth.

The Deputy Minister noted that the Ghana Infrastructure Plan is a practical expression of President John Dramani Mahama’s vision for continuity and long-term national development that transcends political cycles. According to him, the Plan sets a clear roadmap for infrastructure investment while strengthening coordination and accountability across government and private sector actors.

“We at the Ministry of Finance stand ready to co-lead in all fronts,” Nyarko Ampem stated.

He explained that the Ministry of Finance is focused on three imperatives essential for success: collaborative financing, effective coordination, and strategic communication. These pillars will ensure that the Plan becomes a living framework that drives real transformation rather than merely remaining a policy document.

The Deputy Minister announced that through the Big Push Initiative, government has allocated GH¢13.9 billion, part of a $10 billion medium-term programmed financing, to accelerate infrastructure expansion. He revealed that government is strengthening the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) to serve as a key vehicle for blended financing while reforming the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to attract more private capital into major infrastructure projects.

Nyarko Ampem emphasized that beyond technical soundness, the Plan’s success would depend heavily on strategic communication and public engagement. He described the Plan as a grand national vision requiring effective communication to inspire collective ownership and attract private sector partnerships for implementation.

He reaffirmed the Finance Ministry’s readiness to partner the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Parliament, and the private sector to execute the Plan effectively, stressing that its full implementation would mark a turning point in Ghana’s economic renewal.

The Ghana Infrastructure Plan, prepared by the NDPC, provides a comprehensive roadmap for infrastructure development over the next three decades, focusing on transport, energy, water, sanitation, digitalization, and housing. It is designed to promote inclusive growth, enhance productivity, and ensure long-term resilience for Ghana’s economy.