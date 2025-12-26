Deputy Finance Minister Commends ADB’s Historic Turnaround Performance

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem has praised the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC for its remarkable financial recovery, attributing the turnaround to strong collaboration between management and staff.

Speaking at the opening of the 6th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the ADB Local Union of the Union of Industry, Commerce and Finance (UNICOF) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) at Miklin Hotel in Accra, Mr. Nyarko Ampem highlighted the bank’s third quarter profit before tax of GH¢447.49 million, representing a 154 percent increase over the same period in 2024.

The bank’s profit before tax grew from GH¢176.41 million in the third quarter of 2024 to GH¢447.49 million in 2025, reflecting a 153.66 percent rise. Total assets expanded by 17 percent, climbing from GH¢13.87 billion in September 2024 to GH¢16.22 billion as of September 2025.

The deputy minister attributed the bank’s expanding balance sheet, improved operational efficiency and renewed public confidence to the dedication, professionalism and commitment of its board, management and staff.

He emphasized that strong financial performance does not happen by chance but results from discipline, professionalism and collaboration between management and workers. Mr. Nyarko Ampem urged management, the union and staff to maintain constructive engagement and teamwork to build a sustainable institution admired globally for its people, processes and performance.

He encouraged them to work towards achieving the bank’s vision of becoming one of the top three performing banks in Ghana while reaffirming government support for ADB’s strategic goals.

The minister described 2025 as a turning point for Ghana’s economy, citing easing inflation, improved cedi stability, ongoing fiscal consolidation and the gradual return of investor confidence. He noted these gains were achieved through difficult reforms and the resilience of workers across all sectors, including banking.

He stressed that macroeconomic stability must translate into stronger institutions, adding that these institutions must invest in their workforce to sustain growth and competitiveness.

Customer deposits increased to GH¢12.85 billion, up from GH¢11.15 billion a year earlier, while net investment securities rose significantly to GH¢6.45 billion from GH¢4.71 billion during the same period. Net interest income recorded substantial growth, climbing to GH¢918.1 million from GH¢551.0 million in 2024, driven by strong yields on investments and prudent income-generating initiatives.

The bank demonstrated strong liquidity, recording a liquid ratio of 130 percent in the third quarter of 2025, well above the regulatory threshold.

Managing Director Edward Ato Sarpong reaffirmed management’s commitment to staff engagement and dialogue, outlining the bank’s transformation agenda under Project 135. The initiative aims to improve performance, strengthen operational efficiency and reposition ADB as a competitive and people centred institution under its Beyond Banking identity.

Mr. Sarpong attributed the strong results to prudent financial management, improved efficiency and tactical investment in areas that align with the bank’s strategic vision. He described the performance as reflecting ADB’s deliberate efforts over the past nine months to stabilize operations, strengthen the balance sheet, enhance profitability and deliver long-term value to stakeholders while supporting key sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture.

He noted the bank would continue its growth momentum by improving asset quality, expanding income streams, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening the foundation to achieve long term strategic objectives as the financial year approaches its close.

The managing director paid tribute to staff members, praising their resilience and positive response to the bank’s new performance-oriented culture. He assured stakeholders of progressive conversations with shareholders regarding recapitalization plans.

As part of its strategy, the bank recently rolled out a new corporate tagline, Beyond Banking, aimed at redefining banking, empowering businesses, building futures, driving prosperity and nurturing communities.

The delegates conference was attended by top officials and staff of the bank, union executives and other invited guests. New union executives were subsequently elected to lead the local union.

UNICOF holds its delegates conference every four years, typically preceding the congress of the Ghana Trades Union Congress. The conference’s duties include forming committees, receiving reports from the National Executive Council and approving amendments to the union’s constitution.