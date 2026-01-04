Sunday, 04 January

Deputy Defence Minister urges NDC members to remain united

January 04, 2026

Politics

Ernest Brogya Genfi

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, has commended the government for what he described as significant economic improvements achieved within a short period.

He noted that he had initially doubted whether inflation, which stood at about 23 per cent when the current administration took office, could be reduced to single digits so quickly.

However, he said the government has surpassed expectations by stabilising the economy and recording notable declines in inflation.

Mr. Genfi made the remarks during an engagement with Youth Organisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region.

He highlighted that in addition to the reduction in inflation, the Ghanaian Cedi has appreciated against major foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar.

According to him, these gains have helped ease economic pressures on citizens, contributing to lower prices of goods and improved living conditions for many Ghanaians.

He urged party members to take pride in the government’s achievements, stressing that the economic progress provides a strong foundation for engaging and persuading voters in future political campaigns.

The Deputy Defence Minister also appealed to party members who are yet to receive appointments to exercise patience, while praising the commitment and sacrifices of party supporters, which he said were instrumental in the NDC’s return to power.