Deputy Chief Urges Teachers Monitor Students Digital Environment

Deputy Chief of Staff, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has urged teachers and school authorities to actively monitor the digital environment surrounding students while integrating digital literacy into classroom instruction.

Speaking on behalf of First Lady Lordina Mahama at Aburi Girls’ Senior High School’s 79th Speech and Prize Giving Day on Saturday, November 22, 2025, the Deputy Chief of Staff called on educators to guide students firmly but fairly, reward discipline, patriotism and excellence, and where necessary, correct and counsel students while applying sanctions that protect the school’s standards and values.

The event, held under the theme “A Legacy of Light: Influencing Future Generations,” featured cultural performances, exhibitions, the naming of new houses, and prize presentations as the institution commemorated nearly eight decades of educational service.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo centered her keynote address on discipline, responsible digital conduct, and the role of education in shaping the next generation. She urged students to protect their dignity online, avoid harmful digital trends that could compromise their futures, and uphold the positive values Aburi Girls’ SHS is known for, namely integrity, humility and upright leadership.

The Deputy Chief of Staff emphasized contemporary challenges facing young women in an increasingly digital world, calling on educators to actively monitor digital influences affecting students and incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI), media literacy and emerging digital skills into everyday teaching.

Her call for digital responsibility comes at a time when young people face increasing pressure from online trends, cyberbullying and the spread of misinformation across digital platforms. Educational experts have long emphasized the importance of integrating digital literacy into curriculum while maintaining traditional academic standards.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo highlighted significant government reforms under the Education Reset Agenda, including improvements to the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, enhanced school feeding, renewed investment in infrastructure, free tertiary education for first year students through the “No Fees, No Stress” initiative, and better teacher welfare.

She announced a new school feeding policy approved by Cabinet on November 7, 2025, which grants the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) full responsibility for procuring six core grain and legume items including maize, gari, beans, peanuts, millet and soybeans. Under this restructured programme, the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), in collaboration with the Ghana Commodity Exchange, will supply twelve additional essential food items.

The Deputy Chief of Staff referenced ongoing improvements to the Free SHS policy, including major capital allocations to complete educational blocks. Government officials announced plans to spend one billion Ghana cedis from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) in 2026 to address accommodation shortages and facility gaps across secondary schools nationwide, aiming to ensure the Free SHS policy can accommodate growing enrollment without compromising educational quality.

She praised Aburi Girls’ SHS for remaining a “Light on the Hill” and nurturing morally grounded young women who embody excellence, character and service. The Deputy Chief of Staff announced a donation of 20,000 Ghana cedis on behalf of the First Lady and praised the 2000 year group of the Aburi Old Girls Association (AOGA) for financing the 79th anniversary celebrations and supporting the school’s legacy initiatives.

The event was chaired by Marian Yeboah, with special addresses from Headmistress Wilhelmina Obuobisa Atakora, Lydia Essuah and AOGA Global President Prof. G. Koryoe Anim Wright. In her report, the Headmistress outlined several long standing challenges confronting the school, including inadequate furniture, uncompleted staff accommodation projects and a persistent water supply problem, appealing to the government, alumni and stakeholders for assistance while celebrating the school’s academic successes and achievements in extracurricular activities.

Other highlights of the event included the anniversary cake cutting and the ceremonial handing over of the torch to the 2001 Year Group. The President of the 2000 year group, Akua Boahemah Owusu Sekyere, joined by other members and a special aide to President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah, commissioned a refurbished school tower as part of the group’s contribution to the anniversary. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support their alma mater and commended fellow year group members and the broader Aburi Girls community for their commitment.

The Deputy Chief of Staff’s emphasis on balancing technological competence with ethical behavior reflects a growing consensus among educators and policymakers on the need to prepare students for digital challenges while maintaining strong moral foundations.

Aburi Girls’ SHS has maintained its reputation as one of Ghana’s premier institutions for female secondary education since its founding. The anniversary celebration reinforced the school’s position as an institution that continues shaping future generations of women leaders while adapting to contemporary educational challenges and opportunities.