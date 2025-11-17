Deputy Chief of Staff Urges AI Adoption for Tourism Growth

Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has called on tourism industry players to fully embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance Ghana’s tourism experience and drive sustainable sector growth.

Speaking at the 2025 National Tourism Awards in Accra, she said AI presents enormous opportunities for destination marketing, personalised travel recommendations, improved visitor experiences and the ability to predict tourism trends with greater accuracy. The awards ceremony took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, November 14, under the theme “Celebrating Ghanaian Ingenuity and Excellence in Tourism: The Black Star Experience.”

Nana Bampoe Addo highlighted the potential of an AI powered “Visit Ghana” platform capable of offering real time translation, accessibility mapping and route planning for international tourists. She described such a platform as a transformative tool that could reposition Ghana’s competitiveness in the global tourism marketplace.

The Deputy Chief of Staff emphasized that digitising Ghana’s cultural and historical assets remained essential for long term sustainability. Through digital archiving, virtual reality tours and immersive storytelling, Ghana’s castles, festivals and artisanal crafts could be showcased to millions globally, turning heritage into a sustainable digital export.

She called for increased investment from government and the private sector in tourism technology hubs, as well as the training of artisans and tour guides in digital tools. Supporting youth led tourism startups, she said, would further amplify Ghana’s cultural narratives on the global stage.

These innovations will ensure that Ghana’s tourism is not only preserved but propelled, creating jobs and deepening the country’s identity as the Black Star of Africa, she stated. The Deputy Chief of Staff commended awardees for their excellence, professionalism and resilience, noting that their contribution reflects the creativity and spirit of Ghana.

She urged stakeholders to shape the Black Star Experience, one that celebrates Ghana’s landscapes, heritage and the ingenuity of its people. The Deputy Chief of Staff also applauded the nation’s thriving nightlife and the government’s 24 hour economy initiative, which she said is reshaping leisure, commerce and entertainment.

When the sun sets on this beautiful land, a different Ghana awakens, she remarked, referencing the vibrancy of Accra’s Oxford Street, Kumasi’s bustling precincts, Takoradi’s beaches, Tamale’s cultural enclaves and Bolgatanga’s crafts markets.

The 2025 National Tourism Awards, organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) with support from RNAQ Holdings, recognised individuals, corporate institutions and traditional leaders for their contributions to the sector. The Ghana Hotels Association was honoured as Trade Association of the Year.

Traditional rulers recognised for tourism promotion included King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II of the Greater Accra Region, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III of Akwamu, Nana Kobina Nketsia V of Essikado and Pe Dennis Aneakwoa Balinia Adda of the Upper East Region.

Lakeside Marina Park received Greater Accra’s Eco Tourism Site and Attraction Development Award, while Devtraco Plus, operating The Pelican Hotel, and Lawrencia Sarhene of Veronique Heights received the Indigenous Tourism Investment Awards for Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions respectively.

Creative icons honoured with Tourism Creative Luminary awards included Professor Esi Sutherland Addy, filmmaker Kwaw Ansah, actress Grace Omaboe, highlife musician Amakye Dede and cultural icon Gyedu Blay Ambolley. Additional recognition went to gospel artists, visual artists, sculptors and photographers whose work strengthens Ghana’s cultural storytelling.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin received a Fugu Award as an Outstanding Cultural Heritage Icon, while Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene was honoured for his regional tourism initiative AshantiFest. The late Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings received a Kente Award for cultural heritage leadership.

Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie said the National Tourism Awards had become the benchmark for quality and professionalism, noting that the achievements of awardees exemplified service excellence and innovation.

Service that creates lasting memories is what brings visitors back, the Minister said. She stressed that industry stakeholders must reflect on the quality of service they provide and how it influences repeat visits to the country.

Ghana Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer Maame Efua Houadjeto described the event as a celebration of excellence, a story of pride and purpose. She said the Black Star Experience captures the soul of the nation, describing it as bold, inventive and full of promise.

The awards night featured cultural performances, artistic showcases and displays of Ghanaian hospitality, offering guests an immersive experience of the nation’s creative energy and cultural pride. Instituted in 1997, the National Tourism Awards remains Ghana’s premier platform for recognising excellence and commitment within the tourism ecosystem