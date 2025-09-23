Deputy Chief of Staff Links Ethical Sourcing to National Transformation Strategy

Ghana’s government has positioned procurement reform as the cornerstone of its ambitious $4 billion 24-Hour Economy programme, with Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo declaring ethical sourcing practices the nation’s “sustainable growth pole” during the maiden National Procurement and Supply Conference (NPSC) in Accra.

The Deputy Chief of Staff urged stakeholders in the procurement and supply ecosystem to embrace ethical and sustainable practices that will position the profession at the frontline of nation-building, directly connecting procurement reform to government’s flagship economic transformation initiative launched in July 2025.

The two-day conference at the Accra International Conference Centre brought together policymakers, procurement experts, and industry leaders to develop strategies supporting the 24-Hour Economy programme, which aims to stimulate round-the-clock productivity across key sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

Government expects to invest $4 billion in full-scale implementation of the 24-Hour Economy programme to transform the economy and stimulate private sector participation, making procurement reform critical to achieving these objectives through localized sourcing and value-addition strategies.

Dr. Simon Annan, President of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS), emphasized that procurement must evolve from a “back-office function” to a “frontline nation-building function” supporting the government’s economic transformation agenda. The conference theme “Reimagining Procurement and Supply for Sustainable Development and Economic Resilience” directly aligns with 24-Hour Economy objectives.

Industry experts unanimously called for comprehensive procurement policy framework development to facilitate effective sourcing of goods and services underpinning the 24-Hour Economy programme. The proposed framework would establish strategic systems and guidelines for public procurement, ensuring responsible and value-based sourcing for sustainable development.

The conference emphasized paradigm shifts toward targeted procurement prioritizing localized sourcing to entrench industrial competitiveness, job creation, and national development. This approach supports the 24-Hour Economy’s goal of creating integrated value chains and reducing import dependency through strategic local partnerships.

Procurement digitization emerged as a critical reform priority, with speakers advocating for transparent, efficient supply chain systems that tackle infractions while placing local businesses at the core of government procurement strategy. Digital procurement platforms would enable round-the-clock operations essential to the 24-Hour Economy vision.

Conference participants proposed moving from “cost-centric procurement to value-driven procurement” and from “fragmented supply chains to integrated, digital, and sustainable ecosystems” that support long-term partnerships driving national competitiveness. These recommendations align with 24-Hour Economy requirements for efficient, responsive supply chains.

Legislative action on procurement practices emerged as a conference priority, with experts calling for binding policy documents that establish clear guidelines for public sector sourcing. Such legislation would provide the regulatory framework necessary for 24-Hour Economy implementation across government agencies.

The conference featured detailed presentations on emerging procurement trends, emphasizing the need for legislation governing procurement practices in Ghana while making strategic sourcing the pivot of the 24-Hour Economy programme. Industry leaders stressed that procurement transformation cannot occur without comprehensive policy reform.

