Deportation Petition Against Nicki Minaj Reaches 70,000 Signatures

A Change.org petition calling for rapper Nicki Minaj to be deported to Trinidad and Tobago surpassed 70,000 signatures on Wednesday, December 31, reflecting growing backlash following her appearance at a Turning Point USA event.

The petition, titled “Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad,” was originally drafted in July 2025, though it gained renewed momentum after Minaj spoke at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference on December 21. At the Phoenix Convention Center event, Minaj spoke about her frustrations with California Governor Gavin Newsom and explained why she has embraced the conservative movement.

The petition states that Minaj is “currently spiraling out of control and seems to be experiencing psychosis,” accusing her of harassment targeting “the Carters, a well respected and completely innocent American family”. The petition references her alleged feud with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, though specific details of the alleged harassment are not substantiated.

The petition also focuses on Minaj’s marriage to Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender, stating, “Despite the gravity of his past actions, Minaj continues to fiercely defend him, reportedly going as far as intimidating and threatening his victims. Such actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the law and for the safety of others”.

Over a dozen different mugshots of Petty appear on the petition page. Minaj has previously denied allegations that she harassed or intimidated Petty’s accusers.

The petition urges immigration authorities to review Minaj’s residency status in the United States and consider deporting her back to Trinidad as a response to what it describes as her harmful rhetoric. It notes that Minaj’s status in the United States is not based on citizenship, raising questions about her continued presence.

Legal experts point out that such campaigns carry no legal force. Change.org petitions have no binding authority over immigration proceedings, and there is no indication that United States authorities or Trinidad and Tobago officials are considering any such action.

Critics on social media have dubbed the rapper “Nicki MAGAJ,” a play on her name and the Make America Great Again slogan, accusing her of aligning with far right politics. The backlash intensified following her Turning Point USA appearance, where she discussed political views that diverged from positions she had previously expressed.

Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and Tobago in 1982, moved to the United States as a child and has built her career in American hip hop. She has not publicly responded to the petition, and her representatives have not issued statements addressing the campaign.

The petition concludes by stating, “Deporting Nicki Minaj back to her home country, Trinidad, seems the most viable solution to curtail her harmful actions. It would ensure the safety of American citizens and send a clear message that harassment and support of criminal activity will not be tolerated.”