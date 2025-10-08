Departing Afreximbank Chief Makes Final Case for Pan African Unity

Professor Benedict Oramah used one of his final major addresses as Afreximbank president to articulate a vision that’s been central to his decade long tenure: Africa and its global diaspora must stop thinking of themselves as separate entities and start functioning as an integrated economic and cultural force numbering nearly two billion people.

Speaking at the Future Africa Forum 2025 at The Africa Center in New York under the theme “From Heritage to Prosperity: Leveraging Cultural Roots to Promote Global Africa,” Oramah delivered what amounted to both policy prescription and philosophical statement about identity, economics, and destiny.

The forum attracted prominent figures including President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo and Jendayi Frazer, Board Chairperson of The Africa Center, alongside investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and cultural leaders. It provided Oramah a platform to synthesize ideas he’s been implementing through Afreximbank since establishing the bank’s Diaspora Strategy in 2018.

His core argument challenges conventional geographic boundaries. Africa isn’t just 54 countries on one continent; it’s a global civilization encompassing nearly two billion people of African descent scattered across continents by historical forces but connected through shared ancestry. The African in Accra and the African in Atlanta, as he framed it, are bound by common heritage and collective destiny.

That’s more than rhetorical flourish; it’s the conceptual foundation for “Global Africa,” a framework Afreximbank has been institutionalizing through specific initiatives designed to convert ancestral bonds into economic relationships. The approach redefines intra African trade to include all people of African descent worldwide, focusing on investment mobilization, remittance backed financing, skills transfer, cultural industries, and regional integration.

The African diaspora sends over $100 billion in remittances annually, substantial flows that Oramah argues represent only a fraction of potential value. The real assets are human capital, professional networks, and expanding markets that could drive Africa’s development if properly channeled. “The Diaspora is not a distant relative, but Africa amplified,” he stated, emphasizing integration rather than charitable relationship.

Afreximbank launched the Global Africa Gateway in New York in September 2024, establishing both symbolic and practical infrastructure connecting Africa with its diaspora. The Gateway’s Diaspora Internship Programme has placed young African Americans in leading African companies, creating professional relationships and cultural exchanges that transcend traditional business transactions.

The AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum, launched in 2022, has become a key platform connecting Africa and the Caribbean. The 2025 edition attracted over 2,100 delegates from 80 countries including 11 Heads of State, generating more than $300 million in trade and investment deals according to the source material provided, though verification of specific deal values often requires scrutiny as announced deals don’t always materialize.

Afreximbank’s Caribbean engagement extends beyond conferences to institutional presence. Thirteen CARICOM member states have joined the bank and eleven have ratified its Partnership Agreement, granting Afreximbank full legal mandate in the region. The bank established a regional office in Barbados and committed $3 billion in financing for the region, though initial approvals started at $1.5 billion before expanding.

The bank broke ground in March 2025 on a $180 million Africa Trade Centre in Barbados, its first major infrastructure outside Africa. This represents substantial commitment to Caribbean integration beyond rhetorical support, creating physical presence that facilitates actual trade and investment flows.

Over $1 billion has reportedly been disbursed to Caribbean projects in climate adaptation, tourism, sports, energy, small and medium enterprises, and infrastructure. Ongoing collaborations include plans for a Caribbean Eximbank and a $250 million Growth, Resilience, and Sustainability Fund with the Caribbean Development Fund targeting climate adaptation and innovation.

Oramah’s vision faces practical challenges that idealistic framing sometimes obscures. Cultural affinity doesn’t automatically translate into profitable business relationships. African Americans and Caribbean populations of African descent have complex identities shaped by centuries in different environments, creating connections but also differences that complicate simple unity narratives.

Economic integration requires overcoming substantial infrastructure gaps, regulatory barriers, financial system incompatibilities, and business practice differences that persist regardless of shared ancestry. Afreximbank’s initiatives address some obstacles but can’t eliminate fundamental economic constraints limiting trade and investment flows.

The remittance statistics Oramah cites illustrate both opportunity and challenge. One hundred billion dollars annually represents significant capital flow, but it’s distributed across millions of individual transactions for immediate consumption rather than investment. Converting remittances into development finance requires financial products and institutional mechanisms that don’t currently exist at sufficient scale.

Still, Oramah’s decade leading Afreximbank generated measurable progress toward objectives that seemed aspirational when he articulated them. The bank’s balance sheet expanded dramatically under his tenure, financing African trade and investment at scales that demonstrated development finance institutions could operate commercially while pursuing development mandates.

He was replaced by Cameroonian George Elombi on June 28, 2025, meaning the Future Africa Forum address represents among his final major public statements as Afreximbank president. That context adds weight to his message; this isn’t positioning for future organizational initiatives but synthesizing lessons from implemented programmes.

President Tinubu awarded Oramah one of Nigeria’s highest state commendations, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, recognizing his contribution to African financial architecture. That honor reflects his stature within African development circles, where Afreximbank under his leadership became increasingly influential in trade finance and infrastructure development.

The Global Africa concept he champions aligns with broader Pan African aspirations that have animated African politics since independence. What distinguishes Oramah’s approach is emphasis on economic integration and institutional mechanisms rather than just political solidarity or cultural affinity.

Whether Global Africa evolves from concept to functional reality depends on factors beyond Afreximbank’s control. African countries must maintain economic growth and political stability that makes them attractive investment destinations. Diaspora communities must see compelling opportunities that justify capital deployment in African markets. Financial infrastructure must develop that efficiently channels investments and reduces transaction costs.

Caribbean integration faces specific challenges around small island economies with limited markets, vulnerability to climate change and natural disasters, distance from African markets, and existing economic relationships with North American and European partners that may offer better terms than African alternatives.

Afreximbank’s $3 billion commitment to CARICOM represents significant resources but remains modest compared to total Caribbean development financing needs. The bank can facilitate relationships and provide catalytic capital, but transforming Africa Caribbean trade requires broader changes in shipping infrastructure, customs procedures, payment systems, and business networks.

Oramah’s framing emphasizes cultural roots as foundation for prosperity, arguing that shared heritage creates natural affinity for economic cooperation. That’s contestable; economic relationships typically follow comparative advantage, complementary capabilities, and transaction cost minimization rather than ancestral connections.

But cultural affinity might reduce information asymmetries and trust deficits that often impede cross border economic relationships. If African and diaspora entrepreneurs find it easier to establish business partnerships due to cultural understanding, that could generate relationships that pure economic calculation wouldn’t predict.

The Diaspora Internship Programme illustrates practical implementation of abstract concepts. By placing young African Americans in African companies, the programme creates professional networks, cultural understanding, and personal relationships that might generate future business collaborations. Whether that translates into measurable economic impact requires long term evaluation.

Oramah’s vision positions Afreximbank as architect of Pan African economic integration extending beyond continental boundaries to encompass global African populations. That’s ambitious mandate requiring sustained commitment, substantial resources, and navigation of complex political, economic, and cultural terrain.

His departure from Afreximbank leadership creates uncertainty about whether his successor will maintain emphasis on diaspora engagement and Global Africa framework. Institutional priorities often shift with leadership changes, and programmes championed by outgoing executives sometimes receive reduced support from their replacements.

For now, Oramah’s Future Africa Forum address serves as both summary of accomplished work and challenge to African and diaspora leaders to embrace unity that transcends geography. Whether his vision of nearly two billion people functioning as integrated economic and cultural force proves viable or remains aspirational depends on decisions and actions extending far beyond his tenure at Afreximbank.

The infrastructure he helped build, from the Global Africa Gateway in New York to the Africa Trade Centre in Barbados to the expanded Caribbean presence, provides foundation for continued progress. But infrastructure alone doesn’t guarantee outcomes; it creates possibility that requires sustained effort, political will, and favorable conditions to realize fully.

Africa’s relationship with its diaspora has evolved from occasional cultural exchanges and charitable support toward systematic economic engagement. Oramah accelerated that evolution through specific programmes with measurable outputs. Whether that evolution continues, stalls, or reverses will depend partly on how seriously African and diaspora leaders take his call for unity grounded in shared heritage but expressed through economic cooperation and cultural renewal.