Denu Market Road Congestion Worsens

Market women and store owners along the Denu market stretch of the Denu-Keta road in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have expressed great concern at the age-old congestion saga along the Denu market road, especially on market days. According to the residents, the situation sometimes results in minor accidents, poor traffic flow for a while, and also affects the sales of many shop owners dotted along that corridor.

The Denu market is one of the biggest and major markets not only in the Ketu South Municipality but also in the southern part of the Volta Region.

Because of its geographical location and the fact that it is close to the main Denu-Keta road, there is always an overflow of market activities onto the main road, causing heavy congestion and, most of the time, bringing traffic flow to a halt for a while.

As a result of the situation, a lot of road traffic regulations are breached. Apart from the double-packing saga on the road, a lot of the drivers pick up, drop and load passengers on the main road. Some transport groups have also created loading points in front of the market with their vehicles, almost virtually extending their parking space onto the main road.

In order to ward off drivers who park in front of shops along the stretch, some of these shop owners have either placed trucks full of goods in front of their shops or use old lorry tyres to achieve their goals.

The ‘No Packing’ signboards placed along parts of the road have become a while elephant, resulting in a situation many have described as the survival of the fittest.

A latex foam shop owner and businessman along the Denu market road corridor, Mr Valentine Anani, confirmed to our newsteam in an interview the use of some old lorry tyres in front of his shop to prevent loading by drivers the whole day without recourse to traffic rules.

According to him, the decision is known to the police, adding that the situation is affecting their sales as shop owners, particularly on market days. Mr Anani said the drivers should use their parking lots and run shifts, or the Assembly will find them another parking space.

An electrical shop owner, Mr Eric Demax, as well as an auto electrician and dealer in vehicle spare parts, Mr William Adika, both at the Denu market square, told our newsteam in separate interviews that the congestion situation is disturbing and very concerning.

They were all of the view that the loading points in front of the market should be relocated to the main market or moved to some available spaces close to the Denu Police Station area to help decongest the affected corridor.

Another trader and provision shop owner, Ms Grace Norvixoxo, also shared her frustrations with our newsteam in an interview. According to Ms Norvixoxo, who spoke on behalf of her colleague shop owners in the area, the Denu market square congestion situation has created enmity and mistrust between them and the bookers or transport operators at the market on one hand, as well as the traders or shop owners and the Municipal Assembly on the other.

She accused the police and the Municipal Assembly of complete inaction and abandonment of the issue, allowing the drivers, bookers, and other road users to perpetrate wrongdoing in the area. ‘We are paying tax to the government and levies to the Assembly all the time. If people can block our view and we cannot sell, where do they expect us to get money from to pay these levies and taxes?’ Ms. Norvixoxo lamented.

She disclosed that on Friday, 2nd January, 2026, one of the Porters of the Progressive Transport Owners’ Association (PROTOA) in charge of the loading point in front of her shop, Mr Kennedy Kpodo, threatened her life over the congestion saga and its related issues.

According to her, even though the Denu Police Command is handling the matter, she is not satisfied with the way the threat to her life has so far been handled by the police. ‘I have instead become a target of harassment by and intimidation from the police and the Assembly instead of the peace officers and the Assembly officials doing the right things, ’Ms. Norvixoxo lamented, an accusation the Denu Police Command, on their part, has vehemently denied.

The PROTOA porter in question, Mr Kenneth Kpodo, confirmed to our newsteam in an interview that the congestion situation is troubling, adding that the situation has resulted in petty quarrels between them as well as traders and shop owners along the stretch.

According to him, the issue has been reported to the Municipal Assembly, saying nothing has been done about the situation for the past two (2) years, aside from the fact that the Assembly collects tolls and levies from their operations for development.

The Dutor and Acting Divisional Chief of Denu-Xedzranawo, Torgbui Tsrabi II, described the situation as alarming and a complete disregard for road traffic rules and regulations. In his view, the situation has not only become worse in recent times but also calls for an urgent solution to the problem.

Torgbui Tsrabi II proposed that two road diversions could help address the issue. These by-passes, he said, could take off traffic from the main road leading to the Denu market from the Adina direction to allow vehicles heading towards Denu-Tokor, Agbozume, and Dzodze on one hand and towards Aflao on the other to use alternative routes instead of the current and main one.

The Dutor believed that the proposal would address the issue, adding that the decision, however, lies with the Assembly and government, for that matter, since the move would involve some financial commitment to realise such an objective.

Torgbui Tsrabi II called on the traders, shop owners, and the drivers to exercise restraint and patience as the Assembly and government, together with the traditional authorities, put their heads together to find a permanent solution to the age-old problem.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Hon. Nicholas K. Worclachie, has not been available for his reaction to the issues. Efforts to reach him for his side of the story have proved futile.

Until the government therefore intervenes to permanently address the problem, shop owners, traders, drivers, and other pedestrians would continue to ‘find their levels’ in what has become known as the Denu market square congestion sag, especially on market days.