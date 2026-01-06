Denmark Warns US Attack on Greenland Would End NATO

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declared Monday that any United States (US) military action to seize Greenland would terminate the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance and collapse post World War II security architecture. Her stark warning came as seven European leaders issued a joint statement defending Greenland’s sovereignty following President Donald Trump’s escalating threats.

“If the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops, including NATO and thus the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War,” Frederiksen told Danish broadcaster TV2 on Monday evening. The comments reflected heightened European alarm after Saturday’s US military operation captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and leaders from Italy, Poland, and Spain joined Frederiksen in Tuesday’s statement declaring that mineral rich Greenland “belongs to its people.” The leaders emphasized that only Denmark and Greenland can decide matters concerning the Arctic territory.

Trump reiterated Sunday he needs Greenland absolutely for US defense, telling reporters he would discuss the issue in 20 days. His senior adviser Stephen Miller’s wife Katie Miller posted Saturday on social media a map of Greenland overlaid with the American flag captioned “SOON,” sparking immediate Danish diplomatic protest.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen responded with his own warning, telling Trump on social media “that’s enough now.” Nielsen stated at a Monday press conference that Greenland is not comparable to Venezuela and urged residents to remain calm. “The situation is not such that the United States can simply conquer Greenland,” Nielsen stated.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared Tuesday that Denmark can count on solidarity from all of Europe regarding Greenland. “No member should attack or threaten another member of the North Atlantic Treaty,” Tusk stated. France’s foreign ministry stressed that borders cannot be changed by force and expressed solidarity with Denmark.

Denmark approved legislation last year allowing US military bases on Danish soil under a defense agreement negotiated with the previous Biden administration. The US Department of Defense operates Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, which supports missile warning, missile defense, and space surveillance operations for NATO.

Frederiksen previously told Trump in a Sunday statement to stop threatening a historically close ally, noting that Greenland has repeatedly said it is not for sale. “The United States has no right to annex any of the three countries in the Danish Kingdom,” she emphasized, referring to Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands.