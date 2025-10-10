Denmark Commits US$4.6M to West Africa Peace Initiative

For small traders, farmers, and fishermen living along Ghana’s borders, peace means more than just the absence of conflict. It represents the ability to move goods across borders, trade freely, and earn a living without fear. A renewed partnership between Denmark and the United Nations Development Programme aims to make that reality more achievable across West Africa’s vital trade routes.

The Embassy of Denmark in Accra and UNDP have signed a new agreement to launch Phase II of the Preventing and Responding to Violent Extremism in the Atlantic Corridor project, with Denmark contributing DKK 30 million, approximately USD 4.6 million, to the initiative running from 2025 to 2028. The project covers Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Togo, targeting regions where rising insecurity and limited job opportunities have made sustainable livelihoods increasingly difficult.

The renewed partnership is designed to strengthen peace, improve security, and create jobs along the Atlantic Corridor, a key trade route linking some of the region’s most important markets and ports. By connecting peacebuilding efforts with economic opportunity, the initiative addresses the reality that instability often takes root where people lack viable alternatives for earning income.

The agreement builds on lessons from Phase I, which helped establish more than 50 community level early warning systems and trained nearly 1,700 youth and women in livelihood and entrepreneurship skills. Perhaps most striking was the dramatic improvement in awareness about violent extremism prevention among local populations, which rose from 23 percent to 97 percent during the first phase.

For many residents in participating communities, these gains translate into safer neighborhoods, stronger local businesses, and renewed hope for a more stable future. In areas once marked by fear and limited opportunities, young people are finding new reasons to stay and build their lives rather than seeking opportunities elsewhere or becoming vulnerable to extremist recruitment.

UNDP Resident Representative Niloy Banerjee emphasized that the initiative represents a practical response to the region’s intertwined challenges of insecurity and unemployment. According to reports, he stated that by creating opportunities and building community resilience, the project addresses insecurity from the ground up, noting that peace is not sustainable unless people have livelihoods.

Denmark’s Ambassador to Ghana, Jakob Linulf, underscored the importance of stability in West Africa to both African and European interests. He reportedly stated that instability and terrorism are common challenges for Africa and Europe, with the partnership reflecting Denmark’s continued engagement to promote peace and development in West Africa.

The Atlantic Corridor Project is part of a regional initiative that seeks to strengthen community resilience and prevent the spread of violent extremism in the Gulf of Guinea. The project focuses on cross border collaboration among security agencies, community leaders, and local governments, recognizing that effective responses to security threats require coordination across multiple levels of governance.

Phase II will deepen its focus on entrepreneurship support, community resilience, and early warning systems while expanding training for at risk youth and women. The project will also improve coordination between national governments and local peace structures to ensure more effective regional responses to emerging security threats.

For Ghana and its neighbors, the project carries significant economic and social weight. The Atlantic Corridor connects markets from Abidjan to Lagos, serving as a vital artery for regional trade, transport, and livelihoods. Protecting this corridor from instability is essential to sustaining economic growth across West Africa, where cross border commerce supports millions of families.

The initiative also reflects Denmark’s broader commitment to African development. The contribution is part of the Danish Peace and Stabilisation Programme for West Africa 2025 to 2028, which represents a comprehensive approach to supporting stability in a region facing multiple security challenges.

What sets this project apart is its integrated approach to peacebuilding. Rather than treating security and economic development as separate issues, the partnership recognizes them as interconnected challenges requiring coordinated solutions. By providing young people with viable economic alternatives, the project aims to reduce their vulnerability to extremist recruitment while simultaneously strengthening local economies.

The early warning systems established during Phase I have proven particularly valuable, enabling communities to identify and respond to potential threats before they escalate. These systems rely on local knowledge and community engagement rather than top down enforcement, making them more effective and sustainable over time.

Women’s participation in the project has been especially significant. Training programs have equipped nearly 1,700 women with entrepreneurship skills, enabling them to establish or expand businesses that support their families and contribute to local economic development. This economic empowerment also strengthens their voice in community decision making processes.

By tying peace to prosperity, Denmark and UNDP are implementing a model that sees human security and economic opportunity as two sides of the same coin. Their partnership is not only about preventing violence but also about helping ordinary people across the region live and work in dignity, with access to the resources and opportunities they need to build sustainable futures.

The project’s expansion into Phase II demonstrates confidence in the approach developed during the initial implementation period. With lessons learned and proven strategies in place, the partnership is positioned to deepen its impact across participating countries while maintaining the community centered approach that has driven its success so far.