Denmark and Greenland Urge Trump to End Takeover Threats

Denmark and Greenland on Sunday urged United States President Donald Trump to stop threatening to take over Greenland, after he renewed his territorial ambitions in an interview with The Atlantic magazine published hours after the US military operation in Venezuela.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that it makes absolutely no sense to talk about the US needing to take over Greenland, asserting that the United States has no right to annex any of the three countries in the Danish Kingdom. Her statement came in direct response to Trump’s declaration that America needs Greenland for defense purposes.

Frederiksen strongly urged the US to stop the threats against what she described as a historically close ally and against another country and people who have very clearly said they are not for sale. She emphasized that Denmark, and thus Greenland, is a NATO member covered by the alliance’s security guarantee.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen also criticized Trump’s remarks, calling them both inaccurate and offensive. Nielsen said on Facebook that when the President of the United States talks about needing Greenland and connects the territory with Venezuela and military intervention, it’s not just wrong but disrespectful.

In his statement, Nielsen declared that Greenland is not an object of superpower rhetoric, noting “We are a people. A country. A democracy. This has to be respected.”

The warnings followed Trump’s comments to The Atlantic in which he stated: “We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense.” Later, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump doubled down, claiming Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships and that Denmark is not going to be able to provide adequate security.

The statements came one day after the US toppled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro through a military operation. Katie Miller, the wife of top White House aide Stephen Miller, posted to X a map of Greenland covered with an American flag with the caption “SOON” shortly after Maduro was captured.

Nielsen described Miller’s social media post as disrespectful, saying that relations between nations and peoples are built on mutual respect and international law, not on symbolic gestures that disregard status and rights. He also reassured citizens there is neither reason for panic nor concern, noting that Greenland is not for sale and its future is not decided by social media posts.

In a later Facebook post on Sunday night, Nielsen wrote: “That’s enough now. No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation.” He added that Greenland is open to dialogue and discussions, but only through proper channels and with respect for international law.

Denmark’s ambassador to the US, Jesper Moeller Soerensen, responded to Miller’s post by saying Denmark expects full respect for its territorial integrity. He offered a pointed reminder that his country has significantly boosted its Arctic security efforts and worked together with the US on that front.

Trump first proposed purchasing Greenland during his presidency in August 2019, when Frederiksen called the idea absurd. Since winning reelection in 2024, Trump has renewed the proposal, appointing Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland in December 2025 while refusing to rule out military force.

Greenland’s strategic position between Europe and North America makes it a key site for the US ballistic missile defense system, while its mineral wealth is attractive as the US seeks to reduce its reliance on Chinese exports.

Greenland, a former Danish colony, gained home rule in 1979 and has the right to declare independence under a 2009 agreement but depends heavily on Danish financial support. A January 2025 poll found that 85 percent of Greenland’s residents opposed becoming part of the United States.

The Trump administration’s actions in Venezuela have raised concerns in Denmark that similar pressure could be applied to Greenland, prompting the unusually direct public rebukes from both the Danish and Greenlandic governments.