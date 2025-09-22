Democracy Hub Leads Anti-Galamsey Protest in Accra

Democracy Hub, the activist organization behind Ghana’s #FixTheCountry movement, launched a major anti-galamsey demonstration in Accra demanding immediate government action against illegal mining operations devastating the country’s water bodies and forest reserves.

The #StopGalamseyNow protest commenced on September 22, 2025, with organizers, including Democracy Hub members, arriving at designated meeting points before marching toward the Jubilee House to present a petition to President John Dramani Mahama. The demonstration represents the organization’s latest campaign following their successful mobilization of previous anti-government protests.

The protests, spearheaded by Democracy Hub, aim to pressure the government to end the widespread environmental damage and socio-economic crisis caused by illegal mining activities. The second day of demonstrations followed a vigil held at Revolution Square in Accra, where hundreds of participants gathered to highlight the urgency of addressing Ghana’s galamsey crisis.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convenor of the #FixTheCountry movement and prominent Democracy Hub figure, emphasized the critical nature of the environmental emergency facing Ghana. The legal practitioner and activist argued that the country already exists in a de facto state of emergency given the extent of environmental devastation caused by illegal mining operations.

“We are already in a state of emergency if you consider the extent of devastation that galamsey has caused,” Barker-Vormawor told journalists during the protest, calling for immediate declaration of formal emergency measures to combat illegal mining.

The demonstration comes amid mounting pressure on President Mahama from multiple organizations demanding emergency action against galamsey. The Coalition Against Galamsey has asked President Mahama to declare a state of emergency in areas badly affected by illegal mining, citing over 7,000 excavators causing mass environmental destruction across the country.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has also urged President Mahama to declare a state of emergency over illegal mining, citing threats to water sources, forests, and national security. Religious leaders join civil society organizations in calling for decisive government intervention to halt environmental degradation.

President Mahama has indicated reluctance to implement emergency measures, stating that existing legal frameworks provide sufficient powers for enforcement without declaring a state of emergency. The President is not against calls for a state of emergency to fight illegal mining but believes the measure must be taken at the right time, according to Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The President emphasized that current laws provide authorities with powers to arrest perpetrators, confiscate equipment, and protect forest reserves without requiring emergency declarations. Mahama described emergency measures as a last resort option after exhausting existing enforcement mechanisms.

Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed that President Mahama has not ruled out declaring a state of emergency to tackle illegal mining, suggesting the administration continues evaluating options for addressing the galamsey crisis while maintaining that current powers remain underutilized.

The #StopGalamseyNow campaign highlights the far-reaching implications of illegal mining for Ghana’s food security, potable water supply, and environmental sustainability. Contamination of water bodies and agricultural lands threatens rural livelihoods while undermining the country’s agricultural productivity and public health systems.

Democracy Hub’s mobilization capabilities were previously demonstrated through successful #FixTheCountry protests that drew thousands of participants demanding government accountability and economic reforms. The organization has established itself as a prominent voice in Ghana’s civil society landscape through sustained advocacy campaigns.

A state of emergency could enable deployment of soldiers and police to flush out illegal miners, authorize destruction of excavators, and secure polluted water bodies, according to analysis of emergency powers available to the government under Ghana’s constitutional framework.

Barker-Vormawor’s leadership of the current anti-galamsey campaign continues his prominent role in Ghanaian activism, despite previous legal challenges related to protest activities. His organization’s ability to mobilize public opinion represents a significant factor in Ghana’s ongoing environmental and governance debates.

The march from Accra Mall to the Jubilee House symbolizes the protesters’ determination to deliver their petition directly to the highest levels of government. The demonstration’s timing reflects growing public frustration with the pace of government action against illegal mining operations.

Dr. Ken Ashigbey, Convener of the Coalition Against Galamsey, has insisted that conditions for declaring a state of emergency already exist in areas affected by illegal mining, adding academic and expert voices to the chorus demanding emergency intervention.

The protest represents a convergence of civil society pressure, religious leadership, and public concern over Ghana’s environmental crisis. Democracy Hub’s ability to sustain mobilization efforts demonstrates the organization’s evolution from electoral reform advocacy to broader environmental and governance activism.

Environmental experts warn that continued delay in addressing galamsey could result in irreversible damage to Ghana’s water resources and forest ecosystems, making immediate action essential for protecting future generations from environmental degradation and its associated economic consequences.