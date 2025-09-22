Democracy Hub Activist Claims Political Betrayal Weakened Movement

A prominent member of Ghana’s anti-galamsey movement has accused former allies of exploiting the environmental campaign for personal and political advancement before abandoning the cause, highlighting growing divisions within the country’s most significant grassroots protest movement in recent years.

Kamen Abubakar Sadiq, identifying himself as an active Democracy Hub member and using the alias “Executioner,” leveled accusations of betrayal during ongoing demonstrations in Accra, claiming that many individuals who joined last year’s high-profile protests have disappeared after securing their personal objectives.

The allegations come as Democracy Hub continues its anti-galamsey campaign following the arrest of over 50 protesters in September 2024, including prominent organizer Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who was granted ¢20,000 bail after three weeks in detention.

“The people who joined you last year were doing that because of their own selfish interest,” Sadiq declared during the demonstration, expressing visible frustration with former colleagues. “So now they’ve gotten what they want. Where are they? They are hot sellers. They are total sellers.”

Sadiq confirmed that 53 people were arrested during Democracy Hub’s 2024 protests, but questioned the commitment of those who have since distanced themselves from the movement. He noted that among the arrested protesters, two women have since given birth, yet only a handful continue active participation in demonstrations.

The accusations reflect deeper tensions within Ghana’s anti-galamsey movement, which has emerged as one of the country’s most persistent environmental campaigns despite significant government pressure. Illegal small-scale mining, known locally as galamsey, is estimated to cost Ghana more than $2.3 billion annually in lost revenue while polluting 60 percent of the country’s water bodies.

The surge in gold prices to record levels in late 2024 has intensified illegal mining activities across Ghana, making the environmental campaign more urgent but also potentially more politically valuable for opportunistic participants.

Democracy Hub’s protests gained national attention in 2024 when over 40 demonstrators were arrested during three-day #ReoccupyJulorbiHouse and #StopGalamsey demonstrations, sparking widespread public outcry and criticism from civil society organizations.

The movement’s persistence despite arrests and legal challenges has made it a significant force in Ghana’s environmental discourse. However, Sadiq’s allegations suggest internal divisions may be undermining the campaign’s effectiveness.

“The land, we judge them. The spirits of our ancestors, we judge them,” Sadiq stated, invoking traditional concepts of accountability while expressing disappointment with former allies who allegedly used the platform for personal advancement.

The activist emphasized that the remaining core group maintains its commitment to environmental protection purely for humanitarian reasons. “For the sake of humanity. All what we are doing, anything you are doing in this life, if not for the sake of humanity… we are here for the sake of humanity,” he declared.

The broader anti-galamsey movement has received support from major political parties and civil society organizations, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and multiple Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who condemned the arrests of protesters.

The environmental stakes remain high, with scientists linking galamsey pollution to potential birth defects, maternal deaths, and miscarriages, while the illegal mining continues destroying forests, farmland, and water bodies essential for Ghana’s agricultural economy.

Despite internal divisions highlighted by Sadiq’s accusations, Democracy Hub continues organizing demonstrations, with organizers reportedly hoping to maintain the symbolic number of 53 participants to match those arrested in 2024. The movement’s ability to sustain momentum amid alleged political exploitation may determine its long-term impact on Ghana’s environmental governance.

The ongoing protests occur against the backdrop of rising gold prices and economic pressures that make illegal mining increasingly attractive to unemployed youth, creating a complex challenge that extends beyond environmental protection to encompass economic opportunity and social justice.

Sadiq’s public accusations of betrayal underscore the challenges facing grassroots movements in Ghana’s politically charged environment, where environmental causes can become entangled with partisan interests and personal ambitions.