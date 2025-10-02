Demmi Puts The Pedal to the metal on “3x Zoom”

Ghanaian Afro-fusion artist Demmi is going full throttle on his way to the top with the release of his new song ‘3x Zoom.’ As the track title goes, he is not letting off the gas in the lead-up to the drop of his forthcoming EP ‘Still Rollin.’

This new song feeds into the essence of the Afro-fusion genre, which has been made popular by stalwarts such as Burna Boy, Asake, and King Promise. He shows himself in each of these artists respectively through his use of a deep bass cadence, racing melodies, and infectious hooks. In terms of subject matter, it comes as no surprise that as an Accra-based artist, Demmi wants to be the poster boy for street smarts. According to the ‘3x Zoom’ crooner, “Life in Accra moves fast. I wanted to bottle that energy: the traffic, the noise, the chaos, the tenacity of the everyday hustler, and flip it into something people can dance to, drive to, and feel powerful with.”

It is interesting to note that for a relatively new artist, Demmi is showing evidence of someone who is meticulous and creative, traits very rare in the current music climate. ‘3x Zoom’ is Demmi’s second official single under The Continent. Live (TCL) and it is available on all streaming platforms here! https://promo.theorchard.com/cbq7otitgxOUyxaF8WRF