Demeter Ghana Trains 100 Northern Farmers in Modern Tomato Production

Demeter Ghana Limited has completed intensive tomato cultivation training for 100 smallholder farmers across Pwalugu and Talensi districts, marking another milestone in the company’s mission to transform Ghana’s agricultural landscape through skills development and technical support.

The three-day workshop, financially backed by German Investment Company (DEG), equipped participants with comprehensive knowledge spanning the entire tomato production cycle. Farmers learned advanced techniques in land preparation, seedling management, pest control, irrigation systems, and post-harvest handling designed to maximize yields and market access.

Technical expertise came from the Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) and Naara Rural Bank, whose specialists shared cutting-edge agricultural practices with participating farmers. The program represents a strategic expansion of Demeter Ghana’s ongoing commitment to northern region agricultural development, where tomato cultivation offers significant income potential.

Since launching operations in Pwalugu in 2022, Demeter Ghana has established a farmer cooperative model that provides members with discounted agricultural inputs, extension services, and guaranteed market access. The initiative addresses key challenges facing Ghanaian tomato farmers, particularly in securing fair prices and reducing post-harvest losses.

The company’s integrated approach includes aggregating harvested tomatoes and transporting them to major markets in Bolgatanga, Tamale, and Accra, ensuring farmers receive competitive pricing. Lead farmers benefit from input supplies through offtake agreements, while Naara Rural Bank facilitates banking services and financing access for cooperative members.

“Our goal is to ensure that smallholder farmers not only have the tools but the knowledge and best skills needed to improve their productivity and income in tomato cultivation and beyond,” said William Hunt, Country Manager at Demeter Ghana Limited. “At Demeter Ghana we take pride in helping farmers grow and build stronger businesses and to also contribute to the local economy in Ghana.”

The training initiative comes as Ghana seeks to reduce its heavy reliance on tomato imports despite favorable growing conditions. Despite ideal growing conditions, Ghana remains heavily reliant on tomato imports, highlighting the importance of programs that strengthen local production capacity through farmer education and technical support.

Demeter Ghana’s comprehensive approach extends beyond basic training to include value chain strengthening, market linkages, and financial inclusion. The company’s model demonstrates how private sector partnerships with development finance institutions can create sustainable agricultural transformation at the grassroots level.

The northern Ghana focus aligns with national agricultural development priorities, as these regions offer significant untapped potential for year-round tomato production. By combining training with ongoing technical support and market guarantees, Demeter Ghana addresses multiple constraints that traditionally limit smallholder farmer success.

The program’s success in Pwalugu and Talensi is expected to serve as a template for expansion into additional districts, potentially reaching hundreds more farmers in Ghana’s northern agricultural belt. This scaling approach could significantly contribute to national food security objectives while improving rural incomes.

Demeter Ghana Limited continues positioning itself as a key player in Ghana’s agricultural transformation, providing high-quality inputs, technical knowledge, and market access solutions that enable smallholder farmers to build profitable, sustainable farming enterprises across the country.