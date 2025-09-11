Demeter Ghana Trains 100 Farmers in Pwalugu and Talensi with Tomato Cultivation Training

Demeter Ghana Limited, with financial support from German Investment Company (DEG), has completed a three-day training program for 100 smallholder farmers from the Pwalugu and Talensi districts. The training focused on tomato cultivation to equip farmers with practical skills to improve yields, manage resources effectively, and increase access to markets.

The workshop covered critical areas of tomato production, including land preparation, seedling production and transplanting, pest and disease management, irrigation and plant nutrition, harvesting, post-harvest handling, grading, and marketing. The program brought together experts from the Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) and Naara Rural Bank to share knowledge and provide support to participating farmers.

Since 2022, Demeter Ghana Limited has been working with smallholder farmers in Pwalugu to improve tomato cultivation. Through training sessions, extension services, and the establishment of a farmer cooperative, DGL has supported farmers with better access to knowledge, markets, and finance.

Members of the cooperative also benefit from discounted inputs, while lead farmers receive inputs through an offtake agreement. Harvested tomatoes are aggregated and transported to regions like Bolgatanga, Tamale, and Accra to secure competitive prices for farmers. Naara Rural Bank also assists participants to open bank accounts and access financing.

Commenting, William Hunt, Country Manager at Demeter Ghana Limited said, “Our goal is to ensure that smallholder farmers not only have the tools but the knowledge and best skills needed to improve their productivity and income in tomato cultivation and beyond. At Demeter Ghana we take pride in helping farmers grow and build stronger businesses and to also contribute to the local economy in Ghana.”

Demeter Ghana is committed to strengthening the agricultural sector of Ghana through initiatives like farmer education and skills enhancement to help to create a more sustainable tomato value chain that benefits farmers, consumers, and the wider economy.

About Demeter Ghana Limited

Demeter Ghana Limited is a trusted supplier of high-quality agricultural inputs and services, delivering crop nutrition products, improved seeds, soil health solutions, and crop protection products to farmers across Ghana. The company’s mission is to empower farmers through access to quality inputs, training, and support services that drive productivity and profitability.