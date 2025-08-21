Demeter Ghana Showcases Agricultural Innovation and Solutions at Farmer Field Day

Demeter Ghana Limited, a leading provider of high-quality agricultural inputs and farmer support services, successfully hosted its second Farm Field Day at the company’s trial farm, Jei River Farms, at Kasoa, Central Region of Ghana. This event has become a key platform for knowledge-sharing, innovation showcase, and hands-on training within the agricultural sector.

This edition brought together a mix of stakeholders, including smallholder and commercial farmers, distributors, retailers, industry partners, and officials from the Directorate of Crop Services, Ministry of Food and Agriculture. The gathering served as a collaborative space where participants could exchange ideas, learn about modern farming technologies, and witness firsthand how science-backed agricultural solutions can boost productivity and profitability.

Attendees were taken on a guided tour of the trial farm, beginning with the specialised nursery, where young crops are carefully nurtured under optimal conditions to ensure strong early-stage growth. The tour then moved to the field demonstration plots, where visitors could see the visible difference made by Demeter Ghana’s products, ranging from BM 270 maize seeds, known for their resilience and high yields, to soil health enhancers that improve nutrient availability and water retention, and crop protection solutions designed to safeguard plants from pests and diseases.

Speaking at the event, a Director at Demeter Ghana, Bartie Stagg, said: “We believe agricultural transformation happens in the field, side by side with farmers. Our trial farm is a living laboratory where we test, refine, and showcase practices that can make a real difference in farmers’ livelihoods.”

Throughout the day, DGL’s technical team conducted live demonstrations of improved seed varieties, advanced soil conditioning techniques, and integrated pest management practices. Farmers had the opportunity to observe not just the theory but the real-world performance of these solutions under actual farm conditions. Many participants engaged in discussions on best planting techniques, fertiliser application timing, and disease prevention strategies, ensuring they left with practical knowledge they could apply directly to their own farms.

By blending demonstration with dialogue, Farm Field Day reinforced Demeter Ghana’s commitment to empowering farmers with the tools, skills, and insights they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive agricultural landscape. The event once again underscored the company’s role as a trusted partner in driving Ghana’s agricultural transformation, one well-trained, well-equipped farmer at a time.

About Demeter Ghana Limited

Demeter Ghana Limited is a trusted supplier of high-quality agricultural inputs and services, delivering crop nutrition products, improved seeds, soil health solutions, and crop protection products to farmers across Ghana. The company’s mission is to empower farmers through access to quality inputs, training, and support services that drive productivity and profitability.