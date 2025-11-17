Demeter Ghana Ltd and Hazera Seeds Host Farmer Field Day to Promote Agricultural Innovation

Demeter Ghana Ltd, a leading provider of high-quality agricultural inputs and farmer support solutions successfully held a Farm Field Day event at the DGL Fresh Farm (formerly Jei River Farms) in Kasoa. The event was organized in collaboration with Hazera Seeds, one of Demeter’s global seed partners, under the theme “Growing Together.”

The Field Day brought together various key stakeholders including over 50 fruit and vegetable farmers, input distributors, partners, and Demeter Ghana’s agronomy professionals from across the region for a day of learning, networking, and agricultural innovation.

Participants were treated to a guided tour of Demeter Ghana’s nursery and field demonstration plots, showcasing a variety of maize and vegetable crops. The event also featured product displays of premium agricultural solutions, including Hazera hybrid seed varieties, Omya soil conditioners, and Demeter’s range fertilizer formulations.

Demeter Ghana’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Bartie Stagg, commended the strong turnout and reaffirmed the company’s dedication to empowering Ghanaian farmers through innovation and partnership.

“Our Farmer Field Day is a testament to Demeter’s commitment to growing farming success in Ghana,” said Mr. Stagg. “By connecting farmers directly with our technical experts and partners like Hazera, we help build the knowledge and confidence needed to improve productivity and sustainability.”

Also, speaking at the event, Mr. Haggai Breslauer, Sales Manager, Africa at Hazera Seeds (Israel), shared insights on Hazera’s ongoing commitment to supporting African farmers through improved seed genetics and agronomic training. He also noted their continuous partnership with Demeter Ghana to supply the Ghanaian agricultural market with high-quality improved seed varieties designed to thrive in the Ghanaian agricultural ecosystem.

The event concluded with a networking session, exposure of attendees to modern farming technologies and strengthened Demeter Ghana’s position as a trusted partner in accelerating Ghana’s agricultural revolution.

About Demeter Ghana Limited

Demeter Ghana Limited is a trusted supplier of high-quality agricultural inputs and services, delivering crop nutrition products, improved seeds, soil health solutions, and crop protection products to farmers across Ghana. The company’s mission is to empower farmers through access to quality inputs, training, and support services that drive productivity and profitability.

About Hazera Seeds

Hazera Seeds is a global leader in the vegetable seed industry, specializing in the breeding, development, production, and marketing of a wide range of vegetable and some ornamental seeds. The company is part of the international farmer’s cooperative Limagrain Group.