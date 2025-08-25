Demeter Ghana draws hundreds to agricultural innovation showcase in Central Region

Agricultural technology firm Demeter Ghana Limited welcomed farmers, distributors and government officials to its second annual demonstration event at Jei River Farms in Kasoa, highlighting breakthrough farming solutions aimed at boosting crop yields across the country.

The Central Region gathering brought together smallholder producers alongside commercial operators and Ministry of Food and Agriculture representatives, creating a platform for knowledge exchange around modern farming practices. Participants toured specialized facilities where new crop varieties undergo field testing before reaching Ghana’s agricultural markets.

Visitors examined demonstration plots featuring the company’s BM 270 maize variety, designed for enhanced resilience and higher output per hectare. The tour included stops at nutrient management sites and pest control demonstrations, allowing farmers to compare traditional methods against newer approaches.

“Agricultural change happens where farmers work, not in boardrooms,” said Bartie Stagg, a company director. “This farm serves as our testing ground for solutions that can genuinely improve rural incomes.”

Technical staff conducted live presentations on seed placement techniques, soil conditioning methods and integrated pest management systems throughout the day. Many attendees engaged in detailed discussions about fertilizer timing and disease prevention, taking notes on practices they could implement immediately.

The nursery section drew particular attention, showcasing climate-controlled environments where seedlings develop stronger root systems before transplanting. Farm managers explained how controlled early-stage growth translates to better field performance and reduced crop losses.

Government officials from the Directorate of Crop Services observed the demonstrations, noting innovations that align with national food security objectives. Several district agricultural officers indicated interest in incorporating demonstrated techniques into their extension programs.

The event reflects growing private sector involvement in Ghana’s agricultural modernization efforts. Companies like Demeter Ghana are expanding beyond traditional input supply to provide comprehensive farmer support services, including training and technical assistance.

Participants left with practical guides on crop protection timing and soil health assessment methods. Many scheduled follow-up visits to receive customized advice for their specific farming conditions and crop choices.

The demonstration farm concept represents a shift toward evidence-based agriculture, where farmers can observe results before adopting new technologies. This approach addresses longstanding skepticism about untested farming innovations in rural communities.

Demeter Ghana plans to expand its demonstration activities across additional regions, targeting areas with high agricultural potential but limited access to modern farming knowledge.