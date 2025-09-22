Dembélé Favored for Ballon d’Or Tonight

The race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or concludes tonight in Paris, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Ousmane Dembélé emerging as bookmakers’ favorite ahead of Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal at the prestigious ceremony.

Dembélé experienced a career resurgence in the 2024-25 season, contributing 33 goals and 15 assists in 49 appearances as PSG won a continental treble. The French winger guided his club to Ligue 1, Champions League, and Coupe de France victories while claiming individual honors as Ligue 1 Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.

Despite his frontrunner status, Dembélé might not attend tonight’s ceremony due to PSG’s rescheduled league fixture against Marseille. Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has publicly endorsed his France teammate, reportedly telling Telefoot he would personally deliver the award to Dembélé’s residence if possible.

Yamal, 18, represents Barcelona’s strongest challenge after driving the Catalan club to LaLiga and Copa del Rey success. The Euro 2024 winner scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists, positioning himself as Barcelona’s candidate for a record-extending 13th Ballon d’Or victory.

PSG’s Champions League triumph marked their first-ever European Cup victory, elevating the significance of individual performances during their historic campaign. The treble achievement places multiple PSG players among the 30-man shortlist, with nine nominees from the Parisian club.

Statistical analysis reveals Dembélé’s influence extended beyond goal contributions, recording 10.4 attacking sequence involvements per 90 minutes in the Champions League, more than any other competitor. His versatility and impact across multiple competitions strengthen his candidacy for football’s most prestigious individual honor.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah carries Premier League hopes after leading England’s top flight with 29 goals and 18 assists last season. The Egyptian forward represents the English league’s sole realistic contender in a field dominated by continental European performers.

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay makes history as the first Scottish nominee since Ally McCoist in 1987. The Serie A Player of the Season contributed 12 goals and six assists during his debut Italian campaign, potentially becoming only the second Scot after Denis Law in 1964 to claim the award.

Manchester City’s Rodri, last year’s winner, misses the shortlist following an injury-disrupted campaign that limited his influence during City’s domestic and European competitions.

The women’s category features Spanish dominance with Mariona Caldentey, Alexia Putellas, and defending champion Aitana Bonmatí leading contenders. Spain’s success at Euro 2024 and club level positions their players favorably for individual recognition.

Tonight’s ceremony at Théâtre du Châtelet represents the culmination of a season where PSG’s European breakthrough overshadowed traditional powerhouses. The potential absence of the favorite adds intrigue to proceedings traditionally reserved for football’s elite gathering.

France Football magazine, which organizes the award, maintains strict secrecy until the ceremony, though betting markets and expert analysis consistently favor Dembélé’s transformative season with PSG.

The 2025 edition could mark France’s return to Ballon d’Or success, with Dembélé potentially becoming the first French winner since Karim Benzema in 2022. His journey from injury-plagued seasons to continental glory epitomizes the redemption narrative often rewarded by voters.