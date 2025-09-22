Dembélé Breaks Through as PSG Star Claims Historic 2025 Ballon d’Or Crown

Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé has claimed the 2025 Ballon d’Or, becoming the third first-time winner since 2020 after a career-defining season that saw the French winger lead his club to unprecedented European glory.

The 28-year-old forward defeated Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal to secure football’s most prestigious individual honor, capping a remarkable redemption story that saw him transform from injury-prone talent to world champion.

Dembélé’s triumph comes after he played a pivotal role in PSG’s first-ever UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Champions League victory, ending the Parisian club’s decade-long quest for European supremacy. His performances throughout the season showcased the pace, creativity and clinical finishing that made him an unstoppable force on both domestic and continental stages.

The ceremony in Paris recognized excellence across multiple categories, with Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmatí making history by claiming her third consecutive women’s Ballon d’Or. The FC Barcelona star becomes the first woman ever to achieve this milestone, further cementing her status as one of the greatest players in women’s football history.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, despite finishing second in the main award, successfully retained the Kopa Trophy for the world’s best young male player. The 18-year-old’s stellar campaign included 18 goals and 25 assists as he helped the Catalans secure a domestic double with both LaLiga and Copa del Rey titles.

In a groundbreaking moment for women’s football, Spain’s Vicky Lopez became the first female recipient of the Kopa Trophy after the award introduced a women’s division. The 19-year-old Barcelona midfielder outshone England’s Mitchelle Agyemang and other nominees to claim the historic honor.

PSG’s dominance extended beyond individual awards as Luis Enrique captured the Johan Cruyff Trophy for best coach. The Spanish tactician guided PSG through their historic Champions League triumph while also securing domestic titles, establishing himself as one of Europe’s elite managers.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma continued PSG’s remarkable evening by claiming his second Yachine Trophy. The Italian shot-stopper’s commanding performances between the posts proved instrumental in PSG’s trophy-laden campaign, demonstrating why he remains one of world football’s premier goalkeepers.

Arsenal’s Victor Gyökeres took home the Gerd Müller Trophy after netting 54 goals in 52 matches for Sporting Lisbon and Sweden. His remarkable scoring record helped Sporting claim the Primeira Liga and Taça de Portugal while establishing him as Europe’s most lethal striker.

The club award went to PSG as Men’s Club of the Year, recognizing their historic season that delivered their first Champions League title alongside domestic success. Their transformation from perennial European disappointment to continental champions represents one of football’s most significant breakthroughs.

Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton claimed the women’s Yachine Trophy, highlighting the Premier League club’s investment in women’s football excellence.

The 2025 ceremony marked the fourth time the award has been based on season performance rather than calendar year, covering the period from August 1, 2024, to July 13, 2025, for men’s awards.

Dembélé’s victory represents a remarkable career renaissance for the former Barcelona winger, who overcame injury struggles and inconsistency to reach football’s pinnacle. His journey from Borussia Dortmund prospect to Barcelona disappointment and finally to PSG’s European hero exemplifies the unpredictable nature of football careers.

The French international’s emotional acceptance speech highlighted the personal significance of his achievement, with the player visibly moved by recognition from his peers and the football community.

For PSG, the evening represented vindication of their long-term project and substantial investment in pursuit of European glory. Club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s vision of building a footballing empire capable of conquering Europe has finally been realized through strategic recruitment and tactical evolution.

Yamal’s runner-up finish, despite his youth, signals the emergence of another generational talent capable of dominating future Ballon d’Or ceremonies. His combination of technical brilliance and tactical intelligence suggests Barcelona have discovered their next superstar.

The 2025 ceremony showcased football’s evolving landscape, with young talents like Yamal and Lopez demonstrating that age remains no barrier to excellence at the highest level.

PSG’s clean sweep across multiple categories reflects their emergence as European football’s new powerhouse, challenging traditional hierarchies established by clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.

The awards ceremony in Paris attracted football’s biggest names, celebrating a season that delivered dramatic Champions League finals, intense domestic battles and international tournament excitement that captivated global audiences.

As Dembélé begins his reign as the world’s best player, attention now turns to whether he can maintain this elite level and potentially defend his crown in 2026.