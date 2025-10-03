Delta Reaffirms 100 Years of Excellence with Expanded Service in Ghana

Delta Air Lines has reaffirmed its commitment to Ghana with seasonal daily nonstop service between Accra and Atlanta, beginning December 1, 2025, reinforcing the airline’s long-standing investment in the market as it celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Reflecting on a century marked by innovation, reliability, and operational excellence at a press briefing held in Accra, Michael Thomas, General Manager of Communications, reiterated Ghana’s pivotal role in the airline’s Africa strategy: “Ghana is a key gateway in Delta’s Africa network. Our decision to expand service from Accra, reflects our confidence in this market and our commitment to delivering world-class travel experiences to our customers”.

“Our nearly two decades of service in Ghana have shown us the strength, resilience, and ambition of this market. As we look ahead, we are not only investing in flights and aircraft, we are investing in people, partnerships, and Ghana’s growth story” he added.

Delta has proudly served Ghana since 2006, carrying approximately 1.5 million customers on its New York–JFK route. With the introduction of the new service, Delta will now operate two direct routes to Accra: year-round daily flights from New York–JFK and newly launched seasonal flights from Atlanta.

For 19 years, Delta has served as a trusted link between Ghana and the United States, boosting economic activity, cultural exchange, and reuniting families across continents.

“Delta’s commitment goes far beyond connecting markets. It’s about creating jobs, supporting local initiatives, and partnering with communities to make a difference where it matters most. We reinvest 1% of our global profits into programs like Junior Achievement Africa and Breast Care International, ensuring our impact extends far beyond aviation.” said Mary Abisola Gbobaniyi, Manager, Sales West Africa.

Delta’s commitment to Ghana extends far into the communities it serves. For a decade, the airline has partnered with Breast Care International (BCI) to champion breast cancer awareness and early detection. Together, they have educated more than 150,000 people, screened over 20,000 individuals, and identified approximately 2,000 suspected cases that might otherwise have gone undetected. Through annual screenings and awareness walks, Delta and BCI have also reached rural communities, with more than 65,000 women screened in targeted campaigns. This long-standing partnership reinforces Delta’s dedication to improving health outcomes and saving lives in Ghana, beyond the travel experience it provides.

The airline remains the only U.S. courier offering nonstop service from Accra to New York-JFK, providing seamless onward connections to more than 200 destinations across North America.

Delta’s sustained presence in Africa highlights a strategic, long-term commitment to the continent. The airline currently operates flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lagos, Accra, and Dakar, and will expand to Marrakech later this month. These routes serve as critical economic and cultural bridges, fostering stronger U.S.–Africa ties.

Founded in 1925, Delta has grown into the world’s leading airline, recognized for reliability, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence. A century of continuous innovation has defined Delta’s journey from investing in new aircraft and digital technology to pioneering sustainability initiatives. Introducing the Airbus A330-900neo on the Accra route last year strengthens Delta’s legacy of innovation and customer-focused service.

Source: Kingdom Concepts Consult