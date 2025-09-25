Delta Police Arrest Kidnappers Who Shot Victim After Ransom

Three suspected kidnappers have been arrested by Delta State Police Command operatives after shooting their victim in the leg despite collecting a N2 million ransom, authorities confirmed in a statement released this week.

The suspects, identified as Chukwuebuka Nka (25), Uche Okechukwu, and Somto Chukwuma, were arrested on September 8, 2025, following a distress call that a young man had been kidnapped from his residence in Ogwashi-Uku, according to Delta State Police Command spokesperson, Superintendent (SP) Bright Edafe.

The incident began when the victim was abducted from his home and taken to a remote location where the kidnappers demanded ransom payment. After the victim’s family paid the demanded N2 million ransom, the suspects shot him in the leg because he allegedly did not have sufficient additional funds in his account.

The cruel twist in what should have been a victim’s release prompted immediate police action. Commissioner of Police immediately deployed the Command’s Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Squad to the scene under the leadership of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Godwin Osadolor.

Police operatives successfully tracked the suspects to a bush area in Ogwashi-Uku where they rescued the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and required immediate medical attention. The rescue operation marked the beginning of a coordinated manhunt across multiple states.

Investigation led to the arrest of Chukwuebuka Nka, 25, and Uche Okechukwu at Owerri Road in Ndemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, where the victim’s white Toyota Venza SUV was recovered. The vehicle’s recovery provided crucial evidence linking the suspects to the crime.

Based on confessions obtained from the initial arrests, operatives conducted a raid on the suspects’ hideout in Agidiase village, Ogwashi-Uku, leading to the arrest of the third suspect. Police recovered the gang’s operational vehicle, a Toyota Matrix with registration number RRT-331-AE, as well as a network jammer circuit device from their hideout.

The sophisticated equipment suggests the kidnapping syndicate had invested in technology designed to disrupt communications and avoid detection during their criminal operations. Network jammers are increasingly used by criminal gangs to prevent victims from calling for help and to interfere with police tracking efforts.

The case highlights the evolving tactics of kidnapping syndicates operating across Nigeria’s southeastern states. The suspects’ decision to harm their victim after receiving payment demonstrates a dangerous escalation in criminal behavior that undermines traditional assumptions about ransom negotiations.

Delta State has experienced increased security challenges in recent months, with kidnapping incidents affecting both local residents and travelers passing through the region. The successful arrests represent a significant victory for law enforcement agencies working to combat organized crime in the area.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, commended the officers for their professionalism in handling the rescue operation and subsequent investigation. The swift police response and cross-state coordination demonstrate improved inter-agency cooperation in tackling kidnapping cases.

The arrests also reveal the geographic scope of modern kidnapping operations, with suspects operating across state boundaries and maintaining hideouts in multiple locations. This trend requires enhanced coordination between state police commands to effectively combat organized criminal networks.

The victim’s current medical condition has not been disclosed by authorities, though the gunshot wound to his leg suggests he will require extended medical treatment and rehabilitation. The psychological trauma associated with kidnapping experiences often requires long-term counseling and support services.

Legal proceedings against the three suspects are expected to commence once investigations are completed. Under Nigerian law, kidnapping carries severe penalties including lengthy prison sentences, particularly when victims are harmed during captivity.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the risks facing residents and visitors in areas experiencing heightened security challenges, while also demonstrating law enforcement’s capacity to respond effectively when crimes are promptly reported.