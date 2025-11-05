Delta Passengers Evacuated Following LaGuardia Bomb Scare Tuesday

Passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight were evacuated Tuesday night after crew members reported a bomb threat just before takeoff from New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The Minneapolis bound Delta flight was about to depart from Terminal C around 8 p.m. when crew members reported the threat, according to Port Authority police. The plane was swiftly moved away from the gate and passengers deboarded.

A passenger told TMZ that the pilot announced there would be a delay but that no one was in danger. They also noticed an individual escorted from their seat before the rest of the passengers were removed.

Emergency vehicles surrounded the aircraft and authorities hopped into action to search it. No threat was found, and the plane was cleared around 10 p.m.

Jason Matheson of Fox’s “The Jason Show” was on the plane and documented ordeal from the tarmac on Instagram after he was evacuated. Matheson said on social media that passengers got boarded, the plane went a little way down the runway, stopped for about 40 minutes, and then they were told there was a security issue.

Delta Flight 2313 to the Twin Cities had boarded when authorities were made aware of a potential security concern, which saw passengers evacuated from the Airbus A321 on the tarmac before they were taken back to the terminal. The 190 passengers and 6 crew members on the service to MSP were held overnight in New York before departing at 7 a.m. ET Wednesday morning.

Delta Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the safety and security of our customers and employees comes before all else, and we apologize for the delay in their travels.

This marked the second bomb threat at a major U.S. airport in a single day. Earlier that morning, another plane was searched at Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia. At Reagan, a caller allegedly warned that a United Airlines flight would explode upon landing unless air traffic controllers forked over $500,000 in crypto.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office said no hazards were found on the aircraft. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the Reagan incident on social media, stating the flight landed safely from Houston to Washington and law enforcement conducted a full search of the aircraft.

Both LaGuardia and Reagan National were leading the way for flight delays on Tuesday. LaGuardia faced 324 delays due to the bomb threat, causing disruptions to 58 percent of the flights coming out of the airport, according to FlightAware. Reagan National ranked second for delays with 230, impacting 50 percent of its flights. The airport also faced 23 cancellations on the same day.

The incidents occurred as airports across the United States prepare for increased passenger volumes during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period. Security officials have emphasized heightened vigilance following the threats, though no actual explosives were discovered in either case.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police conducted thorough searches of the Delta aircraft and all luggage aboard after the evacuation. Passengers were bused back to Terminal C while authorities completed their investigation.

Delta Flight 2313 was originally scheduled to depart LaGuardia at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday but remained grounded for hours due to the security concern. The airline rebooked affected passengers onto a morning departure, compensating them for the overnight delay.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) received clearance declarations for both incidents, allowing normal operations to resume at Reagan National by Tuesday afternoon and at LaGuardia by late Tuesday evening. Neither the FBI nor Port Authority police have announced any arrests in connection with either bomb threat.

The nature of the threats and whether they originated from passengers, crew members, or external sources remains under investigation. Authorities have not disclosed whether the threats were communicated verbally, electronically, or through other means.

Aviation security experts note that bomb threats at airports, while disruptive, are taken with utmost seriousness regardless of their credibility. Federal regulations require full evacuations and comprehensive searches whenever such threats are reported, causing significant delays and operational disruptions.

The incidents highlight ongoing challenges facing airport security operations as they balance passenger safety with maintaining efficient flight schedules. Both Delta and United Airlines emphasized their commitment to passenger safety in statements following the Tuesday incidents.

As of Wednesday morning, both LaGuardia and Reagan National airports reported normal operations with minimal delays. The Federal Aviation Administration continues monitoring the situations while coordinating with law enforcement agencies investigating the threats.