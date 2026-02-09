Delta Orders 31 Airbus Widebody Aircraft for International Expansion

Delta Air Lines has placed a firm order for 31 next-generation Airbus widebody aircraft, combining new commitments with the exercise of existing options to accelerate fleet renewal and fuel international growth.

The order comprises 16 A330-900s and 15 A350-900s, and was announced on 28 January 2026. The announcement combines a new incremental order with the exercise of 10 options and adds 20 additional future widebody options. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2029.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said the aircraft will enhance capabilities and elevate premium offerings as the airline expands its international footprint and prepares to serve expanded long-haul markets. He emphasized the value of Delta’s long-standing partnership with Airbus, stating that the widebody aircraft will deliver long-term growth and cost benefits for years to come.

With the announcement, Delta’s A330-900 fleet will increase to 55 aircraft, and the A350 fleet will reach 79 aircraft, including 20 A350-1000s that Delta expects to begin receiving in early 2027. The new widebody aircraft will add more premium capacity to medium and long-haul international markets while improving fuel efficiency and margins as part of Delta’s fleet renewal and expansion strategy matching its international and premium growth plans for the next decade and beyond.

Robin Hayes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Airbus in North America, expressed gratitude for Delta’s continued trust in Airbus products. He described the partnership as a privilege, noting that the A330neo and A350 provide the flexibility and performance Delta needs to connect more of the world.

The A350’s extended range and performance capabilities enable Delta’s continued growth into key long-haul markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the South Pacific. The airline has recently launched or announced service to Taipei, Melbourne, Hong Kong, and Riyadh utilizing the A350.

Both the A330neo and A350 families are certified to operate on up to 50 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends, with Airbus targeting 100 percent SAF compatibility across its fleet by 2030. Both aircraft types deliver approximately 25 percent better fuel efficiency and lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to previous-generation widebodies, according to Airbus specifications.

The A330-900 will be powered by the Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine, which has flown more than four million hours, including one million at Delta. The A350-900 will utilize the Trent XWB-84 EP engine, providing fuel and range benefits over the first generation of the engine. Delta has entered into long-term maintenance agreements with manufacturer Rolls-Royce to service these engines.

Rob Watson, President of Civil Aerospace at Rolls-Royce, said the company is proud to have Delta Air Lines as its largest partner in the Americas. He noted that the reorder underpins the combined commitment to reliability, durability, and customer success, with all aircraft supported by Rolls-Royce TotalCare services offering.

All of Delta’s new widebody aircraft in the coming years will feature larger premium cabins with state-of-the-art amenities that set the experience apart, including Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select and Delta Comfort in addition to Delta Main. They will also include free in-flight entertainment from Delta Sync seatback, free and fast in-flight Delta Sync Wi-Fi, and premium food and beverage options.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Delta earned more revenue from its premium cabins than from its economy class cabins, recording $5.69 billion from premium revenue versus $5.62 billion from its Main Cabin. This represents the first time in the airline’s history that quarterly ticket revenues came mainly from premium cabins.

The order is within Delta’s previously announced capital expenditure and capacity targets. With the commitments announced, Delta has 232 narrowbody and 85 widebody aircraft on order for delivery in coming years. The airline continues to leverage best-in-class joint ventures and partnerships in every region of the world to connect customers to a broader network, deliver enhanced travel options and provide a more consistent customer experience.