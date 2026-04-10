Delta Hotels by Marriott® Brings Its Seamless Travel Experience to Antananarivo

Delta Hotels by Marriott®, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, announces the opening of Delta Hotels by Marriott Antananarivo, bringing the brand’s ‘Simple Made Perfect’ philosophy to Madagascar’s bustling capital city. Designed for both business and leisure travellers, the hotel offers a refined balance of comfort and sophistication through intuitive design and thoughtfully curated spaces that support productivity as well as downtime.

“We look forward to welcoming travellers to Antananarivo with a stay experience that feels effortless and well considered,” said Riad Zeggari, CEO, Hospitality Division of LUCEO Group. “Guided by the brand’s focus on the details that matter most, the hotel offers a calm environment where guests can move easily between work, rest, and discovery, while remaining well connected to the city.”

Nestled within Antananarivo’s business district, the newly opened property offers a calm retreat amid the energy of Antananarivo. Contemporary design, subtly inspired by Madagascar’s natural beauty, creates a clear and purposeful environment that supports a seamless stay.

The hotel features 107 spacious guest rooms and suites, including family‑friendly options, each designed with comfort and functionality in mind. Rooms include dedicated workspaces, comfortable lounge areas, and curated in‑room essentials, allowing guests to settle in with ease.

Dining experiences are rooted in simplicity and convenience. SAKOA, the all-day restaurant, serves international flavours in a warm and welcoming setting, while Delta Hotels Bar offers a relaxed space to enjoy signature drinks — ideal for unwinding, meeting friends, or informal business conversations. For guests on the move, the brand’s signature grab & go provides light bites and refreshments throughout the day. Marriott Bonvoy Platinum, Titanium and Ambassador Elite Members can also enjoy access to The Delta Hotels Pantry, offering a convenient continental breakfast selection alongside premium snacks and beverages.

Amenities reflect the brand’s signature approach of delivering what guests truly need and removing what they don’t. These include a modern fitness centre, a spa and the city’s largest indoor heated pool. For business travellers, the hotel also offers six state-of-the-art meeting and event rooms, providing 615 square metres of flexible meeting space, supported by complimentary Wi-Fi and dedicated onsite teams.

Centrally located, the hotel provides easy access to major corporate offices, government buildings, and key cultural landmarks such as the Queen’s Palace, offering an ideal base from which to explore the city’s rich cultural heritage and Madagascar’s unique natural beauty. Airport shuttle services are also available, ensuring smooth and hassle‑free arrivals and departures.

The opening marks Marriott International’s first property in Madagascar, expanding the company’s footprint in the region and reinforcing its continued growth across Africa.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Antananarivo participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International, allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the hotel and across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

For more information and reservation inquiries, please visit the hotel website:

https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/tnrde-delta-hotels-antananarivo/overview/