Delta Air Lines Earns Third Place in National Workplace Culture Rankings

Delta Air Lines secured the number three position on PEOPLE magazine’s 2025 Companies That Care List, recognizing the airline’s employee programs and community initiatives.

The annual ranking evaluates workplace culture based on employee survey responses from over 8.4 million workers across participating companies. More than one million responses came from employees at companies eligible for this year’s list, providing the data foundation for the rankings.

Chief People Officer Allison Ausband credited the airline’s 100,000 employees for creating what she called “the Delta Difference” through their commitment to colleagues, customers and communities. The recognition reflects various employee-focused programs and voluntary initiatives.

The Delta Care Fund distributed $6.6 million in grants during 2024 to employees facing personal financial crises. This nonprofit organization operates under employee leadership with funding contributions from Delta staff members across the company.

Financial wellness programs helped 49,000 employees begin building emergency savings accounts worth $1,000 each after completing educational courses. The initiative also provides individual coaching to help workers reduce debt and improve credit scores.

Employee and customer donations raised $18 million in 2024 for seven nonprofit partnerships that the airline has maintained over multiple years. These contributions support various charitable organizations aligned with Delta’s community engagement priorities.

Volunteer activities engaged Delta employees for 124,000 hours during 2024 across projects including home construction with Habitat for Humanity, playground building, environmental restoration and meal preparation for food assistance programs.

Blood donation drives organized by Delta achieved record participation with employees, retirees and customers contributing 15,585 units to the American Red Cross. This contribution maintained Delta’s position as the leading corporate blood drive sponsor in the United States for eight consecutive years.

Environmental initiatives involve employees through the company’s Carbon Council and GreenUp business resource group. These programs support Delta’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 through sustainable flight operations and other environmental measures.

The PEOPLE magazine ranking methodology considers multiple factors beyond basic compensation and benefits. Survey questions examine employee perceptions of management support, career development opportunities, workplace inclusivity and work-life balance policies.

Competition for the list has intensified as companies increasingly recognize workplace culture’s role in employee retention and recruitment. The ranking provides external validation for internal programs that companies invest significant resources to develop and maintain.

Delta’s third-place finish positions the airline among top-performing companies across various industries. The aviation sector faces unique workforce challenges including irregular schedules, safety requirements and customer service pressures that can affect employee satisfaction.

The recognition comes as airlines compete for qualified workers in a tight labor market. Employee retention has become particularly important as the industry recovers from pandemic-related disruptions and plans for future growth.

Survey-based rankings like the PEOPLE list provide job seekers with data about potential employers beyond publicly available information. These assessments can influence talent acquisition efforts and company reputation among prospective employees.