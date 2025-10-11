Delta Air Lines Deepens Breast Cancer Fight in Ghana

Delta Air Lines joined over 30,000 participants in Kumasi last weekend for the 13th Annual Breast Care International Walk for the Cure, reinforcing a partnership that has screened more than 20,000 Ghanaians and identified nearly 2,000 suspected breast cancer cases over the past decade.

The event brought together survivors, advocates, and community members at Breast Care International’s annual awareness walk in Kumasi, where the airline’s General Manager for Global Communications, Michael Thomas, outlined the partnership’s measurable impact on healthcare access across Ghana.

The collaboration between Delta and BCI has reached impressive milestones. Over 150,000 individuals have received breast cancer education through the partnership, while targeted campaigns brought free screenings to more than 65,000 women in rural communities where healthcare infrastructure remains limited.

“At Delta, we believe our mission extends beyond connecting people across continents; it is also about standing shoulder to shoulder with the communities we serve,” Thomas said at the event. He emphasized that the airline’s nearly decade long partnership has enabled them to reach thousands of women and families with education and life saving screenings.

The walk, themed “A Cure Worth Fighting For,” filled Kumasi’s streets with pink and white as survivors, healthcare professionals, students, traditional leaders, and advocates demonstrated solidarity against breast cancer. The procession started at Adum Post Office and wound through Prempeh II Street, Kejetia, Roman Hill, and Alabar before concluding at Manhyia Durbar Grounds.

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who founded and leads BCI, praised Delta’s consistent support. She described breast cancer as more than a personal health challenge, noting it touches families, communities, and entire nations. The support from partners like Delta has helped extend education and screening directly to women’s doorsteps, particularly in underserved areas where access to healthcare services remains challenging.

Thomas connected the breast cancer initiative to Delta’s broader centennial celebrations, suggesting that 100 years of global service carries deeper meaning than miles flown. “The most meaningful journeys are not defined by miles flown, but by the lives we touch, the hope we nurture, and the futures we help to secure,” he noted during his remarks in Kumasi.

The partnership’s impact extends beyond awareness campaigns. By identifying nearly 2,000 suspected cases that might otherwise have gone undetected, the collaboration potentially saved lives through early intervention. Medical experts consistently emphasize that early detection dramatically improves breast cancer survival rates, making screening programs crucial in regions with limited healthcare infrastructure.

Delta’s centennial year also brings expanded service to Ghana. The airline announced in early 2025 that it would launch seasonal daily nonstop service between Accra and Atlanta beginning December 1, 2025. The new route strengthens Ghana’s connections to Delta’s extensive global network while providing more travel options during peak holiday periods.

The airline introduced the Airbus A330-900neo to its African routes in October 2024, offering passengers enhanced comfort, reliability, and sustainability. This state of the art aircraft will operate the new Accra to Atlanta service, giving Ghanaian travelers access to Delta One Suites, Premium Select, and Comfort+ seating options.

Delta has maintained a presence across Africa since 2006, operating flights to multiple destinations on the continent. The airline served over 200 million customers globally in 2024, maintaining its focus on safety, reliability, and customer service innovation.

The Kumasi walk represents one component of Delta’s broader commitment to African communities. While the airline expands its route network and introduces newer aircraft, partnerships like the one with BCI demonstrate how commercial aviation companies can contribute meaningfully to public health initiatives in the markets they serve.

As breast cancer continues affecting women across Ghana and globally, sustained partnerships between corporations and healthcare organizations become increasingly vital. Delta’s multi year commitment to BCI shows how consistent support, rather than one time charitable gestures, can produce measurable health outcomes and potentially save lives through education and early detection programs.